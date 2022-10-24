Read full article on original website
Related
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
James Harden guides 76ers past Pacers for first win of season
James Harden had 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) at Lions practice Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is practicing on Wednesday. Swift was a surprise scratch last Sunday after practicing all week, so today's participation doesn't guarantee he will be active for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Jamaal Williams will be the Lions' lead back again if Swift is inactive. Swift hasn't played in a game since recording 10 touches in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves starting on Wednesday in place of injured Russell Westbrook (hamstring)
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reaves will start on Wednesday in place of Russell Westbrook, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Our models expect Reaves to play 25.4 minutes on Wednesday. Reaves' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Primo (undisclosed) out on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Primo will not be available for undisclosed reasons. Expect Josh Richardson to play more minutes on Wednesday night with Devin Vassell also ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Jaden Ivey (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey will sit out on Wednesday night with a non-COVID illness. Expect Hamidou Diallo to play an increased role against a Hawks' team ranked ninth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 37.9...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Malone: Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
According to head coach Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. is now considered questionable despite being ruled out earlier for injury management reasons. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes if Porter Jr. is officially inactive.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
Comments / 0