Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) at Lions practice Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is practicing on Wednesday. Swift was a surprise scratch last Sunday after practicing all week, so today's participation doesn't guarantee he will be active for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. Jamaal Williams will be the Lions' lead back again if Swift is inactive. Swift hasn't played in a game since recording 10 touches in Week 3.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
numberfire.com

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut

Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Josh Primo (undisclosed) out on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Primo will not be available for undisclosed reasons. Expect Josh Richardson to play more minutes on Wednesday night with Devin Vassell also ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Detroit's Jaden Ivey (illness) ruled out on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey will sit out on Wednesday night with a non-COVID illness. Expect Hamidou Diallo to play an increased role against a Hawks' team ranked ninth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 37.9...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Malone: Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday

According to head coach Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. is now considered questionable despite being ruled out earlier for injury management reasons. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes if Porter Jr. is officially inactive.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors

The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

