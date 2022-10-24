Read full article on original website
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Eveningwear to the Extreme
Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet together, the edgy couple are bound to deliver a wild, coordinated style moment (remember her “naked” dress and his bedazzled suit at last year’s VMAs?). Their bold approach was certainly evident at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night. The duo took evening wear to the next level, amping up signature formal pieces and making them feel entirely more punk-rock. Kelly even wore a see-through corset!
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
This Is How Goldie Hawn Looks and Feels So Great at 76
If laughing through life keeps you young, then Goldie Hawn may live forever. But, in addition to her sense of levity, it seems that the star favors a few other self-care tricks in her daily life. Hawn took to Instagram this week to share her (effusive) exercise regimen. Surprise: It prioritizes fun.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
The Deeper Meaning Behind Prince Harry’s Memoir Title
Early this morning, the news broke that Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir—which has allegedly caused great concern within the royal family—will be released on January 10, 2023. Its title? Spare. “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young...
Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet With a Message
Boom. Rihanna is back. After announcing her long-awaited return to music with the lead single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which drops this Friday, the world’s most prolific multi-hyphenate made a red-carpet comeback that proved fashion is still very much her top priority. Joining her Black Panther colleagues, including...
The Princess Diana Uniform in Street Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With The Crown’s fifth season closely upon us, we’re getting in the mood to dress like Princess Diana. The late princess was a fashion trendsetter, and right now we’re vibing with her sweatshirt and bike shorts ensembles. This is one of the looks Virgil Abloh referenced in his Diana tribute show for spring 2018. The building blocks of this sporty style are seen all over street style; this time around hoodies and lycra are accessorized with Dad sneakers. Scroll through to see how you can try this look out this Halloween or in your everyday life, and shop our favorite picks as well. And be sure to follow along as our Street Style Trend Tracker tags the season’s best looks.
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
Matthew Perry ‘grateful to be alive’ after addiction battle
“Friends” actor Matthew Perry feels “grateful to be a live” after a lengthy battle with addiction and repeated trips to rehab, he said in a new interview.
15 Throwback Photos of the One and Only Pam Grier
Once described by Quentin Tarantino as film’s first female action star, Pam Grier’s iconic rise found her righting wrongs, taking names, and becoming a beauty icon still impactful today. The fourth season of TCM’s docu-podcast The Plot Thickens: Here Comes Pam, out today, finds Grier and her loved ones revisiting emblematic moments from her life—and, of course, her life in looks.
Collection
Ming Ma’s pretty spring collection was kickstarted by a documentary on the highly influential Ballets Russses, the troupe with which Vaslav Nijinsky danced and from which Paul Poiret developed a dramatic palette that broke with the conventions of the 1910s. Ma’s idea was to bring some of those visual references into his own world, and use them in a way that would offer women strength and self-confidence as well as the romance the brand is known for.
Harry Styles’s Merman Makeover in His Latest Video Has Twitter Reeling
Have we reached the age of peak Harry Styles? I would have thought so since recent gossip about him being the proud recipient of a very in-demand salad dressing from his girlfriend—actor and director Olivia Wilde—reached such a fever pitch I would have thought it impossible for the 28-year-old musician to generate any more discourse. That, however, was before Styles dropped the brand-new music video for his song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” on Thursday, and, predictably, the undersea ballad has Styles trending yet again.
Is This Really the End for Ye?
I said I wouldn’t write about Kanye West again, but I was wrong. I reacted in the 90 minutes after he sent “White Lives Matter” T-shirts down the runway because I thought that was the low point, the grossest interpretation of hate speech, rock bottom for the rapper-slash-designer. I was wrong, of course. It was merely the before.
Julia Roberts’s ’90s Style Moments Are Pure Joy
We all have our favorite Julia Roberts style moments from the ’90s. There’s Julia as Anna Scott in Notting Hill uttering the inimitable words: “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her,” while wearing a baby-blue cardigan. Then there’s Vivian Ward’s PVC knee-high boots in Pretty Woman, or the many wedding dresses of Maggie Carpenter, the ultimate Runaway Bride.
Harry Styles Debuts a Bushy, Cast Away-Style Beard In His New Music Video
The opening of Harry Styles’s “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” music video finds a trio of fishermen loading up a merman Harry into a truck and delivering the haul to a commercial kitchen. But along with the whole squid thing, there was another aesthetic irregularity worthy of note: Styles’s full beard, which recalls that of Tom Hanks in the 2000 survival drama Cast Away.
Eddie Redmayne’s Playful Press Tour Wardrobe Is a Delight
Before I begin, I feel I should make one thing clear: Eddie Redmayne has always been very stylish. Yet, while the actor evidently knows his way around a slick awards ceremony tuxedo or a louche double-breasted linen suit, since stepping out in support of his latest project—the Netflix crime drama The Good Nurse co-starring Jessica Chastain—Redmayne has been subtly adding a few new twists to his sartorial repertoire. At 40, it would be understandable if Redmayne wanted to offset his still-boyish handsomeness with something more serious or stuffy—but instead, it seems he’s feeling more playful with his style than ever.
This Tropical Wedding in Miami Came Together in a Whirlwind Few Weeks
Aidaly Sosa Walker and her now-husband Rob Walker first met in 2016 at an opening event for a G-Star store, where they were introduced by none other than Pharrell Williams. “Pharrell was instrumental in us being together at different stages of the relationship,” Aidaly, the head of marketing for the U.S. at Tony’s Chocolonely, says of how she and Rob, an entrepreneur in the music industry, came together. “That same evening, after the introduction, Rob’s friend Jay kept encouraging him to talk to me and get my number—he was very convinced that I was going to be Rob’s future wife.”
Tiffany & Co. Celebrated the New Tiffany Lock Collection With Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, and Hailey Bieber
Since the late 1800s, the lock has been a defining symbol for Tiffany & Co., seeing its way onto pieces like brooches, necklaces, money clips, charms, and those iconic key rings. To celebrate the latest interpretation of this motif, the Tiffany Lock bracelet collection, the 185-year-old New York jeweler threw a high-carat dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Priyanka Chopra’s Date-Night Dress Reflects Her Print-Centric Style
Florals are most often associated with the spring and summer months, but Priyanka Chopra’s latest look proves that blooms work at any time of year. Photographed holding hands with her husband Nick Jonas in LA, Priyanka wore a sprightly lavender long-sleeve dress, scattered with bright orange roses. To make the pattern pop, she added sparkly orange mules and carried a tangerine-hue bag. Nick, meanwhile, wore smart checked trousers, a white tee and an oversized black blazer.
9 Times the Spice Girls Were Ahead of Their Time
Colors of the world—spice up your life! Twenty-five years ago, the Spice Girls released their second studio album, Spiceworld, including their mega-hits such as “Spice Up Your Life,” “Too Much,” and “Stop.” Shortly after, they also released their cult-classic film, Spice World. More than two decades later, the impact of one of the world’s most famous girl groups is still felt; fans are still continuously begging for a tour comeback. But while we likely won’t get a Posh, Baby, Ginger, Scary, and Sporty Spice reunion anytime soon—we can look back on some of their best outfits and moments from the ’90s and beyond.
