Ming Ma’s pretty spring collection was kickstarted by a documentary on the highly influential Ballets Russses, the troupe with which Vaslav Nijinsky danced and from which Paul Poiret developed a dramatic palette that broke with the conventions of the 1910s. Ma’s idea was to bring some of those visual references into his own world, and use them in a way that would offer women strength and self-confidence as well as the romance the brand is known for.
The Princess Diana Uniform in Street Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With The Crown’s fifth season closely upon us, we’re getting in the mood to dress like Princess Diana. The late princess was a fashion trendsetter, and right now we’re vibing with her sweatshirt and bike shorts ensembles. This is one of the looks Virgil Abloh referenced in his Diana tribute show for spring 2018. The building blocks of this sporty style are seen all over street style; this time around hoodies and lycra are accessorized with Dad sneakers. Scroll through to see how you can try this look out this Halloween or in your everyday life, and shop our favorite picks as well. And be sure to follow along as our Street Style Trend Tracker tags the season’s best looks.
This Is How Goldie Hawn Looks and Feels So Great at 76
If laughing through life keeps you young, then Goldie Hawn may live forever. But, in addition to her sense of levity, it seems that the star favors a few other self-care tricks in her daily life. Hawn took to Instagram this week to share her (effusive) exercise regimen. Surprise: It prioritizes fun.
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Exiting the Photographic Universe
The accelerating use of artificial intelligence to produce synthetic imagery, some of it photo-realistic in appearance, seems likely to provoke an even larger revolution in imaging than that which occurred with the invention of photography in 1839. Increasingly available from text-to-image generators and from software that produces “deepfakes,” synthetic imagery made without a camera will profoundly impact our sense of the real and of the possible, creating a different conceptual universe. While such imagery has the potential to help us to understand our lives and the world in which we live in more profound and useful ways, it also can be used to instigate chaos and inflict serious harm. How did we get to this point? How can synthetic imagery be utilized in ways that are productive and helpful? And how can we re-think photography so that it evolves and becomes more credible, nuanced, and authentic?
Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge Tapped Into a Surprising Passion for His Hawkman Wardrobe
In Hollywood, so-called “multi-hyphenates” tend to take one of a few forms: there are the actor-singers, the actor-dancers, the actor-directors, the director-writers…you get the idea. Yet at the intersection of acting and horology—that is, the art of making watches—is one Aldis Hodge. The 36-year-old actor...
Alton Mason’s Guide to Revitalizing Dry Skin and Getting Full, Fluffy Brows
You must get comfortable with firsts when you’re as talented as Alton Mason. At just 24, the actor and model has had a breadth of experiences, from performing as a background dancer to walking the runways of Chanel and Gucci to filmmaking and making music. He recently made his acting debut in Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated film Elvis, where he portrayed Little Richard. “It was a real honor to be paying tribute to a guy who was before his time in beauty, fashion, music, rock and roll—it’s truly surreal to me,” he says. Though admittedly nervous during the film’s premiere at Cannes, the multi-hyphenate star relished the experience. “When you do something for the first time, you want to do it well. You want to make people proud.” And today, Mason has another first: unveiling his daily routine in the latest installment of Vogue’s beauty secrets.
PhotoVogue Festival 2022 • The Program
This year's talks will take place in a hybrid form: live in the physical space at Base Milano and recorded and stremead on the PhotoVogue platform (on the following days). The panelists ranging from artists to leading figures in the photographic industry, will be at Base or connected digitally to the panel.
Julia Roberts’s ’90s Style Moments Are Pure Joy
We all have our favorite Julia Roberts style moments from the ’90s. There’s Julia as Anna Scott in Notting Hill uttering the inimitable words: “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her,” while wearing a baby-blue cardigan. Then there’s Vivian Ward’s PVC knee-high boots in Pretty Woman, or the many wedding dresses of Maggie Carpenter, the ultimate Runaway Bride.
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
Priyanka Chopra’s Date-Night Dress Reflects Her Print-Centric Style
Florals are most often associated with the spring and summer months, but Priyanka Chopra’s latest look proves that blooms work at any time of year. Photographed holding hands with her husband Nick Jonas in LA, Priyanka wore a sprightly lavender long-sleeve dress, scattered with bright orange roses. To make the pattern pop, she added sparkly orange mules and carried a tangerine-hue bag. Nick, meanwhile, wore smart checked trousers, a white tee and an oversized black blazer.
This Tropical Wedding in Miami Came Together in a Whirlwind Few Weeks
Aidaly Sosa Walker and her now-husband Rob Walker first met in 2016 at an opening event for a G-Star store, where they were introduced by none other than Pharrell Williams. “Pharrell was instrumental in us being together at different stages of the relationship,” Aidaly, the head of marketing for the U.S. at Tony’s Chocolonely, says of how she and Rob, an entrepreneur in the music industry, came together. “That same evening, after the introduction, Rob’s friend Jay kept encouraging him to talk to me and get my number—he was very convinced that I was going to be Rob’s future wife.”
The Crown in Vogue Features Never-Before-Seen Photographs of the Royal Family
The idea for The Crown in Vogue sprung up, not at all fully formed, during the late spring of 2020 when access to British Vogue’s archive of photographs—“the stuff of history”, as the magazine once called it—was difficult. Which was putting it mildly. Tucked away...
Conscious Dreams
I’m Adeolu Osibodu. A Photographer/Photo-Artist from Lagos, Nigeria. Sometime in 2015 at the age of 18, I felt the urge to pour my thoughts into a craft, one that felt explanatory but without the use of words. To frame moods. Photography felt therapeutic as I started taking pictures of peculiar scenes, either plants, clouds or the rays of light though a window. As time went on, I began to explore ideas of surrealism, self portraiture and dreamy concepts. Photography became my escape and visual journal. My work has since been privileged to be exhibited, published around the world as well as win the Eyeem Portratist Photography Award. 2017. Berlin Germany.
Ina Garten’s New Cookbook Is Almost as Easygoing as She Is
Ina Garten, by her own admission, no longer holds a strict definition of what’s considered “dinner.” It started during the pandemic: sick of constantly cooking and cleaning like the rest of us, she started gravitating toward dishes that were quicker to make, took fewer pans, or, well, little-to-no cooking at all. (As Garten herself famously says: “Store-bought is fine.”)
9 Times the Spice Girls Were Ahead of Their Time
Colors of the world—spice up your life! Twenty-five years ago, the Spice Girls released their second studio album, Spiceworld, including their mega-hits such as “Spice Up Your Life,” “Too Much,” and “Stop.” Shortly after, they also released their cult-classic film, Spice World. More than two decades later, the impact of one of the world’s most famous girl groups is still felt; fans are still continuously begging for a tour comeback. But while we likely won’t get a Posh, Baby, Ginger, Scary, and Sporty Spice reunion anytime soon—we can look back on some of their best outfits and moments from the ’90s and beyond.
Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet With a Message
Boom. Rihanna is back. After announcing her long-awaited return to music with the lead single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which drops this Friday, the world’s most prolific multi-hyphenate made a red-carpet comeback that proved fashion is still very much her top priority. Joining her Black Panther colleagues, including...
In New York, Jonathan Anderson Hosted a Sensory Dinner to Celebrate the Launch of Loewe Perfumes
When Jonathan Anderson comes to town, people pretend school nights don’t exist. Kicking off his New York tour, the creative director of Loewe joined Creative Time in hosting a jazz-filled affair to celebrate Charles Gaines’ new public artwork on Governor’s Island. The fun definitely didn’t stop there.
Who Played Princess Diana Best? 7 Actresses, Ranked
If there’s one thing Hollywood will never go without, it’s a supply of actresses ready to play Diana, Princess of Wales. That makes sense, of course; the royal’s real-life blend of beauty, charm, and pathos makes her story ripe for dramatization. Yet not all fictional Dianas are created equal.
