Apple Has A Massive Sales Problem With The iPhone 14 Plus
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this year, it made a slight change to the lineup by introducing a new model — the iPhone 14 Plus. This model had the exact hardware specifications as the standard iPhone 14 — except for a larger display. While not exactly a replacement for last year's iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 Plus filled a void in Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup following the cancellation of the iPhone Mini. Given that people weren't buying the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in sizable numbers, the writing was on the wall for the Mini series. Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming evident that Apple's larger-screened replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini could meet the same fate.
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.1 now available with Stage Manager and pro-focused features
After being delayed for a few weeks, iPadOS 16.1 has been released by Apple with a new multitasking interface called Stage Manager, customizable toolbars, and a built-in Weather app. Stage Manager is the focal point of this release as it brings iPad multitasking to a new level, at least for...
KRON4
These Android phones already have many of the features introduced in Apple’s latest update
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Apple’s latest update introduced many features you can find on Android phones. Apple is known for trendsetting technology that other brands emulate. Still, not every iOS update is entirely cutting-edge. Some features introduced in the latest update were already available on popular Android phones. If you’re excited about the new iPhones and iOS 16 update but don’t want to switch to an Apple device, it may be worth considering an Android phone with similar features.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Digital Trends
AirPods Pro alternative: Beats Studio Buds are $90 at Amazon
If you’re in the market for some AirPods deals but can’t stomach the price of Apple’s popular earbuds, you can get the Beats Studio Buds — an alternative to the more premium Apple AirPods Pro — for just $90 at Amazon right now. This is an impressive $60 discount from the Beats Studio Buds’ regular price of $150, and this deal also includes six free months of Apple Music. If you’re looking to replace some headphones or land something entirely new, this is one of the best headphone deals available right now.
Apple confirms the iPhone will switch from Lightning to USB-C
We’ve been talking about the iPhone moving to USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning for years, and the iPhone 15 might be the first model to get the new charging port. It’s not as much Apple’s desire to leave Lighting behind as is pressure from regulators. The European Union has decided to make USB-C the standard battery charging port for various electronic devices, including smartphones like the iPhone.
Digital Trends
All the reasons the new Surface devices are worse than before
We expect tech to get better with each generation. After all, what’s the point of releasing a new version of your product if it’s not better than the previous version?. It’s the question I had after reviewing the new Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. There are plenty of good things about these new Surface devices, but there are a few ways they’re actually worse than their predecessors, the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4. That’s not what you want in a launch of new products, especially when the competition continues to move forward.
makeuseof.com
Android 13 Is Now Available for the Samsung Galaxy S22
The Android 13 and One UI 5 update for Samsung Galaxy phones has begun rolling out for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is reported to be available first in parts of Europe, including Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Several other phones, including the S21 and A53, are also set to receive the update this year, with more Samsung models getting it next year.
Android Headlines
Samsung Unlocks New Camera Features With Camera Assistant App
Samsung has launched yet another camera app for Galaxy smartphones. Called Camera Assistant, this app helps enhance the image output of the default camera. It is also available for a wide range of Galaxy devices, unlike Expert RAW, which is limited to select flagships and is a standalone camera app.
Gizmodo
Samsung Explains When Android 13 Will Rollout to Galaxy Devices
When Apple launches a software update on the iPhone, everyone gets it simultaneously. But on the Android side of things, it’s dependent on individual manufacturers. For instance, Samsung’s Android 13 update wasn’t announced until two weeks ago, nearly two months after Google debuted it for the Pixel devices. It’s only now we’re learning when each device will get its bump.
TechRadar
The Essential Phone’s spiritual successor is a high-end handset with old-school features
Most high-end smartphones aim to do broadly the same things – offering tons of power, top-tier screens, and excellent cameras; paired with a sleek design. But the new Saga phone does things a bit differently. This handset is made by OSOM – a company made up of people who...
Apple said to be testing multiple Mac Pro configurations including one with 48 CPU cores
In a nutshell: The next version of Apple's high-end Mac Pro is expected to be the first to feature Apple Silicon. Apple insider Mark Gurman believes the Mac Pro could be offered with multiple chip options that are at least two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max and has affectionately dubbed them the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. These chips are said to feature 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, alongside 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of system memory.
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
Android Headlines
Samsung's insane Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor is $500 off
Today, Amazon has shaved $500 off of the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, knocking it down to $2,999. That is its first discount, and obviously does bring it down to an all-time low. The Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is a 55-inch gaming monitor, that can also rotate to portrait...
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
Digital Trends
How to download iPadOS 16 right now
After being delayed for over a month, Apple has finally released iPadOS 16, the next-generation operating system for its tablets. This major iPadOS update introduces some cool and exciting new features, including a new stage manager that promises a more productive multitasking experience, improved collaboration, and a renewed focus on gaming.
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Update To Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung yesterday revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get the stable Android 13 update next month. While we don’t yet have the precise date, the company is hard at work on readying the update. It has just rolled out a new Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta build to the foldable.
iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad
Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS.Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. It means that they all have new features such as the ability to edit messages after sending them, improvements to the Mail and Photos apps, changes to the lock screen, and more.But it is a new feature that has proven by far the most controversial of Apple’s 2022 updates. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and...
7 sweet new features in the new macOS Ventura
Sure, you can look at this image of macOS Ventura, but you'll experience it more completely if you install it. AppleThese might be the best parts of Apple's latest desktop operating system update.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s Gen-4 iPad Air is available for just $600 with 256GB
We have great news for those still interested in getting a fourth-generation iPad Air, as you can still get a new model with huge savings over at Best Buy, where you will find it on clearance and selling for just $599. Apple’s previous generation iPad Air is still one of...
