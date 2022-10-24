A life-changing victory is within grasp for the PGA Tour players set to tee off Thursday in the 2022 Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. The tournament has been granted full status, meaning the winner in Southampton, Bermuda earns a tour exemption through 2025 and invitations to the Masters and PGA Championship, as well as 500 FedEx Cup points. With all of the world's top players taking the week off after competing in last week's CJ Cup, it's a prime opportunity for a lesser-known player. Lucas Herbert won his first PGA Tour title in this tournament last year, and the previous two winners – Brendon Todd in 2019 and Brian Gay in 2020 – both snapped PGA Tour victory droughts of well over five years. Herbert won't return to defend his title, leaving the likes of Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers and 2021 PGA Tour winners Seamus Power and Garrick Higgo to battle it out. John Daly is scheduled to compete on a sponsor exemption.

22 HOURS AGO