ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

LIV Golf live stream: How to watch Team Championship in Miami

The LIV Golf Team Championship is here with Trump National Doral hosting the final event of the 2022 Invitational Series.The format has been changed up as LIV Golf eyes a thrilling finish to their inaugural season.The Ryder Cup style format will catch the eye over the first two days, while captains have been tasked with choosing their opponents to spice up rivalries.Ian Poulter steps in for Lee Westwood as Majesticks skipper, while Dustin Johnson hopes to become a double champion after clinching the individual title.Here’s everything you need to know about the final LIV Golf event in Miami:What is...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lucas Glover returns to Port Royal GC for Butterfield Bermuda Championship 13 years after proclaiming of signature hole, 'Man, I've never been more nervous on a shot'

What a long, strange trip it has been for Lucas Glover. Winning the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black has become the signature victory of four PGA Tour titles since turning pro out of Clemson in 2001. Among the spoils at the time for Glover was a berth in the Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course on the western tip of Bermuda.
TENNESSEE STATE
Golf Digest

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship begins a two-event stretch away from the continental U.S. on the PGA Tour (next week players head to Mexico). Lucas Herbert won last year's event at Port Royal Golf Club, holding off a late-charging Patrick Reed. It was the Aussie's maiden tour title, and he won it behind a strong putting performance that is always critical in Southampton. He won't be back, however to defend his title; he's attending a close friend's wedding in Australia.
The Associated Press

Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Aside from hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, perhaps the coolest memory of the year for PGA champion Justin Thomas can be described by the strictest standard as a failure. Two weeks before the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Thomas took batting practice at a Cressey Sports Performance facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It lasted all of three pitches, and Thomas never came close to making contact. No shame there. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. “I told my buddies whenever he pitched this year and had a great outing, ‘Dude, I totally understand where they’re coming from. He’s a hard guy to hit,’” Thomas said with a laugh.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Golf Channel

Early PNC Championship field announced; Team Daly set to defend

The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced. John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

2022 Bermuda Championship picks, predictions, best bets, odds, props: Top PGA expert says back Callum Tarren

A life-changing victory is within grasp for the PGA Tour players set to tee off Thursday in the 2022 Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. The tournament has been granted full status, meaning the winner in Southampton, Bermuda earns a tour exemption through 2025 and invitations to the Masters and PGA Championship, as well as 500 FedEx Cup points. With all of the world's top players taking the week off after competing in last week's CJ Cup, it's a prime opportunity for a lesser-known player. Lucas Herbert won his first PGA Tour title in this tournament last year, and the previous two winners – Brendon Todd in 2019 and Brian Gay in 2020 – both snapped PGA Tour victory droughts of well over five years. Herbert won't return to defend his title, leaving the likes of Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers and 2021 PGA Tour winners Seamus Power and Garrick Higgo to battle it out. John Daly is scheduled to compete on a sponsor exemption.
theScore

Mickelson vs. Smith highlights LIV Golf Team Championship matchups

The matchups are set for the LIV Golf Team Championship, which takes place Oct. 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida. The tournament will begin with Friday's quarterfinals. The top four teams - 4 Aces GC, Fireballs GC, Crushers GC, and Stinger GC - have all earned byes to the semis.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy reunites with 'lucky charm' after becoming World No. 1

Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour campaign is off to a fantastic start as he won his second straight CJ Cup on Sunday and propelled himself into the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. But in the midst of all the post-event celebrating, the Irishman took the time to celebrate with golf superfan Kyler Aubrey who McIlroy has come to call his "lucky charm."

Comments / 0

Community Policy