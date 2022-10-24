First team AP All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis’ latest honor, wants to be more than ‘a great player on mediocre teams’

Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
Can Miller Kopp hold off the competition as IU basketball’s three-and-D specialist on the wing?
In the immediate aftermath of his team’s season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to St. Mary’s in March, IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson was asked how his Hoosiers needed to improve the most during the offseason. After a fifth straight season outside the top-200 in 3-point shooting percentage, and...
insidethehall.com
How to watch Indiana’s two exhibitions and regular season opener on B1G+
It’s an annual point of contention for Big Ten basketball fans: early season games on B1G+. The league doesn’t air any football games on its direct-to-consumer product, B1G+. Instead, it utilizes overflow channels to show multiple football games on BTN simultaneously. That isn’t the case for other sports,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis joins A.J. Guyton on House of Hoosier podcast
Watch below as IU basketball preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis joined former Indiana great A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. The pair discussed Jackson-Davis’ offseason and previewed the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Video credit – Field of 68. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian
Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana TE to retire from football due to repeated knee injuries
Tough news for Indiana fans. Former 3-star recruit Sam Daugstrup is retiring from football due to repeated injuries. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Cleveland was a member of the Hoosiers’ 2020 class. He was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School. “In light of tearing...
thedailyhoosier.com
The genius of Knight: From 31 points per game to all-time assist leader
Today is the 82nd birthday of legendary former IU basketball coach Bob Knight. Knight’s last game at Indiana was also the last game for guard Michael Lewis, who finished his career in Bloomington with 545 assists, then a program record. But Lewis arrived as the state’s high school scoring...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wrtv.com
Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
953wiki.com
Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
wbiw.com
Paoli man arrested for having firearm at the MHS powder puff football game
MITCHELL – A Paoli man was arrested after an incident on September 28, 2022. Police arrested 20-year-old Brighton Ames, on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property. On that day at 9:15 a.m., Mitchell High School Assistant Principal Robert Halslip stated he was supervising the “powder...
WTHR
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wdrb.com
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
Could Natalia Barnett function alone with her disability?
Neighbors said they could smell Natalia Barnett from 10 feet away, and the stench only worsened over the four years she was left alone. Part of the reason, one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses Dr. Brad Tinkle, argued, is because she would have had a hard time getting into the bathtub in her Lafayette apartment.
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
