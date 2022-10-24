ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended at the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday.According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, law enforcement was pursuing a man who had an active warrant for violating the terms of his release. DOC records show the man's highest ranked offense is homicide. The DOC says officers from St. Paul police assisted in searching for the suspect, near the university campus. Then, several students alerted officers that the man was near Flynn Hall on the campus. According to DOC, the suspect was located near the entry...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO