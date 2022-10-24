Read full article on original website
(KNS) — The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen who could be a runaway. Angelina Carlson was reported as a runaway on August 4th. Police are trying to find her and make sure she is safe and can return to her family. According to police, she is still around the St. Cloud area, based on recent information.
ST. CLOUD -- A 17-year-old St. Cloud boy has been arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun onto a school bus. St. Cloud police say on Wednesday at about 3:20 p.m. a 17-year-old Mckinley student was seen with a gun on a bus. There were never any threats with the gun however it is believed that he had it in his pocket. The incident was reported to a St. Cloud Police Department School Resource Officer the next morning.
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a shooting outside of an east St. Cloud business this week. She has been identified as 28-year-old Nicole Hammond of St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department was called to Dubow Textile around 7:00 a.m....
(KNSI) — Police are identifying the woman killed in the parking lot of her workplace Monday morning. St. Cloud police say the victim is 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond of St. Cloud. Police responded to a shooting at the business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast at 6:59....
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud police are asking for your help finding a missing young woman. Angelina Carlson, who goes by Angel, was reported as a runaway August 4th. Recent information suggests she is living in, or frequently visiting, the St. Cloud area. Angelina is a 17-year-old black...
Police have released information about a woman who was shot and killed in St. Cloud on Monday. She has been identified as 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond of St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot at a business on the city’s East side off of Lincoln Avenue Northeast around 7 a.m.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
Last Call: St. Cloud Bonanza Steakhouse Set To Permanently Close Today (Friday)
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The restaurant's Facebook page lists today's hours as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement that they were closing the business on Facebook two weeks ago. We are sad to announce...
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi
WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7...
Learn About City Departments at St. Cloud 101 on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can learn about all the St. Cloud city departments this Saturday with the next installment of St. Cloud 101. Mayor Dave Kleis says this is the 4th time the city has hosted the event and this year it will be at City Hall from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection...
New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
DOC: Convict fled officers in St. Paul, tried forcing UST student to let him inside a building
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended at the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday.According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, law enforcement was pursuing a man who had an active warrant for violating the terms of his release. DOC records show the man's highest ranked offense is homicide. The DOC says officers from St. Paul police assisted in searching for the suspect, near the university campus. Then, several students alerted officers that the man was near Flynn Hall on the campus. According to DOC, the suspect was located near the entry...
Lots of Places to Get Spooked in Minnesota on Halloween Weekend
Minnesota embraces Halloween with many activities. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota highlighted some activities to take advantage of. Harvest of Horror: A haunted hayride just south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. October 28-29 7-11pm. Tickets are sold until 10:45pm. Molitor's Haunted Acres: A walk thru the woods near Sauk...
