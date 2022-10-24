Champlain Valley Fair gets 10-month jump on summer plans by booking country star

We’re less than halfway through fall, but thanks to the Champlain Valley Fair we can already start thinking about next summer.

Organizers of the annual 10-day event in Essex Junction have announced the first grandstand concert for the 2023 fair, more than 10 months before the show will take place. Country star Riley Green, known for hits including “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” will play the Champlain Valley Exposition grounds Sunday, Sept. 3.

Tickets for Green’s concert go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

The Champlain Valley Fair, of course, draws thousands of visitors a year for animals on display as well as rides, games and food on the midway, but the grandstand concerts are a perennial attraction. This year’s performances included rapper Nelly, Celtic-rockers The Dropkick Murphys, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and country performer Scotty McCreery.

If you go

WHAT: Country musician Riley Green

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

WHERE: Champlain Valley Fair, Essex Junction

INFORMATION: $39-$185; tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. https://champlainvalleyfair.org/

