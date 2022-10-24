ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Have Lost It Over The "House Of The Dragon" Season Finale — Here Are The Best Jokes

By Crystal Ro
 3 days ago

Well, folks, the first season of House of the Dragon has come to a very dramatic end with Episode 10, "The Black Queen." And let's just say, so much sad, wild, and unbelievable shit went down that I'm probably gonna need a lot of time* to process it all.

*And time we'll have plenty of, because rumor has it that Season 2 might not get here until 2024. According to Variety , though, cocreator and executive producer Ryan Condal said Season 2's release date is "to be determined.") 🙃

Anyway, as I said, the season finale was W-I-L-D (as expected), and as with every episode this season, fans took to Twitter to share their immediate reactions and jokes. Here are the best and funniest ones:

Note: If you haven't caught up with the show (what are you waiting for?!), keep in mind that there are spoilers ahead!

1.

Aemond after fucking up #HouseoftheDragon

@bridgetxkate 02:02 AM - 24 Oct 2022

2.

me watching the season finale of #HouseOfTheDragon

@jesuussromero 01:51 AM - 24 Oct 2022

3.

Otto: Your sons would be squires and cupbearersDaemon:#HouseOfTheDragon

@this_damaris 01:33 AM - 24 Oct 2022

4.

EVERYTHING SHE DOES AFTER THIS POINT IS VALID, WARRANTED, LEGITIMATE, JUSTIFIABLE!!!!! FIGHT ME!!!!!#HouseOfTheDragon

@darthdokki 02:09 AM - 24 Oct 2022

5.

and when she gets NASTY and starts commiting war crimes i'll be standing right there by her side #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD

@superking1815 01:39 AM - 24 Oct 2022

6.

Daemon: And we have MeleysRhaenys: Bitch who?????? #hotd #HouseoftheDragon

@Juraiacies 01:24 AM - 24 Oct 2022

7.

Aemond explaining this to his family #HouseoftheDragon

@nyrotike 02:04 AM - 24 Oct 2022

8.

And war begins #HouseoftheDragon

@Chefgoldblum21 02:03 AM - 24 Oct 2022

9.

LUCERYS MY LITTLE BOY THIS WILL NOT GO UNAVENGED #HouseOfTheDragon

@Targ_Nation 01:51 AM - 24 Oct 2022

10.

Aemond when his mom asks how his trip to Storms End went…🤣#houseofthedragon #hotd

@lastyonko 01:52 AM - 24 Oct 2022

11.

borros baratheon receiving rhaenyra's missive like #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@happy_thots 02:11 AM - 24 Oct 2022

12.

When your ex sends an “i miss you” text #HouseoftheDragon

@sahib_singh_663 03:39 AM - 24 Oct 2022

13.

NOOOO RHAENYRA DON’T LET LUKE GO TO STORM’S END ALONE HE’S JUST A BABY NOOOO #hotd #houseofthedragon

@diaryxfjane 01:59 AM - 24 Oct 2022

14.

Yeah cause when she gets on that dragon next season them broccoli built bitches are done for PERIOD #HouseOfTheDragon

@easybakeoven622 02:40 AM - 24 Oct 2022

15.

they're the same picture!!!!!!#HouseoftheDragon

@inacedalt 02:08 AM - 24 Oct 2022

16.

Maybe she’s born with it, maybe she’s a Targaryen #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale #DragonsYall

@ohmygodlindsay 02:28 AM - 24 Oct 2022

17.

How I will be perceiving Rhaenyra's wrongs in season 2. #HOTDFinale #HouseoftheDragon

@MichelleRedSoul 05:14 AM - 24 Oct 2022

18.

What Lucerys should’ve done when he saw Vhagar #hotd #HouseoftheDragon

@Juraiacies 02:12 AM - 24 Oct 2022

19.

me watching his ass not controlling the dragon he STOLE #HouseoftheDragon

@quayskiii 02:05 AM - 24 Oct 2022

20.

“BRO WTF IT WAS JUST A PRANK” #HouseOfTheDragon https://t.co/0E3ee9VwYE

@HOTDsource 02:07 AM - 24 Oct 2022

21.

Me watching Rhaenyra burn down King's Landing season 2:#Houseofthedragon

@Sean_the_Sheeep 02:37 AM - 24 Oct 2022

22.

Every time Otto come on screen #HouseoftheDragon

@ALucidLina 02:33 AM - 24 Oct 2022

23.

Me when i heard “stark” and “wintefell” #HouseOfthedragon #HouseTargaryen

@FortniteFansFa1 01:27 AM - 24 Oct 2022

24.

It was at the moment he knew he fucked up #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #HouseTargaryen

@JustforSmilesss 01:53 AM - 24 Oct 2022

25.

aemond coming back to tell alicent that he may have accidentally kickstarted a war #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@ateenytinyolive 02:07 AM - 24 Oct 2022

26.

Shoutout to Ser Erryk , the better twin.#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon

@Wiame7_ 02:39 AM - 24 Oct 2022

27.

Let's talk about Erryk Cargyll, not only did he help Rhaenys escape King's Landing with him, he also took the crown that belonged to Viserys to give to Rhaenyra and pledge allegiance to her#HouseOfTheDragon#HouseOfTheDragonHBO#HOTDFinale

@e_u_r_a_y_a_n_e 03:56 AM - 24 Oct 2022

28.

Aemond going straight home to watch #HouseoftheDragon

@arualzepol8 02:23 AM - 24 Oct 2022

29.

“for your drunken, usurper cunt of a king” DAEMON PLEASE #hotd

@targaryensqueen 01:29 AM - 24 Oct 2022

30.

The cameraman on every lucerys scene #HouseOfTheDragon

@hermana0scura 02:21 AM - 24 Oct 2022

31.

“There's never been a Stark that forgot an oath”😬#HouseoftheDragon

@Thrones_Facts 05:51 AM - 24 Oct 2022

32.

Me trying to save Lucerys #HouseoftheDragon

@birfday1222 02:33 AM - 24 Oct 2022

33.

This was bone chilling #HouseoftheDragon

@HOTDsource 03:08 AM - 24 Oct 2022

34.

i support women’s rights but more importantly i support women’s wrongs and i will support her through whatever she does next season. #HouseoftheDragon #RHAENYRA

@autumnrruis 02:34 AM - 24 Oct 2022

35.

Borros Baratheon #HouseOfTheDragon

@oochotd 01:54 AM - 24 Oct 2022

36.

For those complaining about the ending of the episode don’t forget in episode 1 Viserys said “The Idea that we control the dragons is an illusion, they’re a power men should have never have trifled with” #HouseoftheDragon

@WildcatsBetter 02:22 AM - 24 Oct 2022

37.

RIP TO A REAL☝🏽 #DemDragons #DragonsYall #HouseoftheDragon

@DonZapanta2 02:45 AM - 24 Oct 2022

38.

No because my babies did not fucking deserve that shit- they way they got fucking CHOMPED outta the sky?! Oh that was sick #HouseOfTheDragon

@easybakeoven622 02:10 AM - 24 Oct 2022

39.

Rhaenyra sent Luke to storms end because it’s the closest and she thought nothing would happen to him ..😢☹️#HouseOfTheDragon #hotd

@Ni4344 01:48 AM - 24 Oct 2022

40.

Vermithor when Daemon started singing in high valyrian #HouseOfthedragon

@doctorafts 01:57 AM - 24 Oct 2022

41.

This was literally Aemond and Lucerys wth 💀 #HouseOfTheDragon

@oochotd 02:55 AM - 24 Oct 2022

42.

That one eyed menace keeps stealing EVERYTHING FROM HER! I need to see her draw blood #HouseOfTheDragon

@easybakeoven622 03:15 AM - 24 Oct 2022

43.

this nasty raggedy ass bitch.. how are you 100+ years old and hating on a 14 year old dragon.. GROW UP GET A JOB DO SOMETHING #HouseoftheDragon

@satvrnboy 03:49 AM - 24 Oct 2022

44.

SO VISERYS WAS RIGHT IN SAYING CONTROLLING DRAGONS IS AN ILLUSION BECAUSE LUCERYS DIDNT WANT ARRAX TO FLAME VHAGAR AND AEMOND DIDNT WANT VHAGAR TO EAT THEM LIKE A CHICKY NUGGET BUT SHE DID AND NOW THE WAR IS REALLY STARTED #houseofthedragon

@plssnoperceive 03:49 AM - 24 Oct 2022

45.

Every time Otto Hightower breathes #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@sophaloaf151 02:50 AM - 24 Oct 2022

46.

let the dance of the dragons begin! #HouseoftheDragon

@srhznr 02:02 AM - 24 Oct 2022

47.

VAGAHR TOOK IT PERSONALLY #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD

@ottofiredfandom 02:04 AM - 24 Oct 2022

48.

Borros Baratheon be out here like:#HouseoftheDragon

@theroyalnickyq 03:03 AM - 24 Oct 2022

49.

they are so&gt;

@cmdrcrosshair 12:31 AM - 24 Oct 2022

50.

“THE ENEMY HAS DECLARED WAR! WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT!!!” “……Clear the room” Yes Rhae Rhae , remind him who runs shit round here #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseTargaryen

@CherellTarg 01:31 AM - 24 Oct 2022

51.

tell me how a table lighting up gave me chills like oh my god i want one #HouseoftheDragon

@Raynelations 03:16 AM - 24 Oct 2022

52.

#HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinaleAemond: [uses his godzilla sized turtle-necked beast to chase his nephew during a O visibility thunderstorm while cackling and screaming that he's going to pluck his eye out]Lucerys: [fucking dies]Aemond:

@lixieeebbok 03:22 AM - 24 Oct 2022

53.

This scene was pulled straight from a horror movie #HouseOfTheDragon

@oochotd 03:51 AM - 24 Oct 2022

54.

Caraxes had 2 badass entrances at the exact time Daemon needs him to, without any command &amp; rider. Their spiritual connection is just unmatched! Noodleboi always on the same page with Daemon 😏💅 Not anyone can relate unfortunately #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD

@gonlyb 02:20 AM - 24 Oct 2022

55.

#HouseoftheDragon fans when HBO finally adjusts the brightness.When they realize they had to pay the iron price to get it...

@colin_learns 04:24 AM - 24 Oct 2022

56.

would’ve shit my little trousers and flown home after this jurassic park ass wide shot of my childhood nemesis’s 180 year old pet#HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@Coby_Kratz 04:19 AM - 24 Oct 2022

57.

Alicent listening to Aemond's explanation after killing Lucerys#HouseOfTheDragonEp10 #HouseoftheDragon

@chntally 03:55 AM - 24 Oct 2022

58.

Aemond at the end of episode 10 #HouseoftheDragon

@ashlielovegood 02:08 AM - 24 Oct 2022

59.

Vhagar when she got hit with that fire #HouseoftheDragon

@notckivy_ 02:21 AM - 24 Oct 2022

60.

Me ready to support all of Rhaenyra’s war crimes next season #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale #hotd

@Accio_Library 02:16 AM - 24 Oct 2022

61.

Aemond after he accidentally started a war #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@CollinParks20 02:19 AM - 24 Oct 2022

62.

Me everytime I see the Hightowers come on screen #houseofthedragon #HOTD #HOTDFinale

@scrabby05 01:17 AM - 24 Oct 2022

63.

It happened so fast. In one bite #hotd #HOTDFinale

@tvmyfav 02:05 AM - 24 Oct 2022

64.

I just know Viserys is looking down on all this pain and suffering and asking himself: WTF DID I TELL Y'ALL TO DOOOOO????#HOTD #HOTDFinale

@OneMonarchTwo 01:15 AM - 24 Oct 2022

65.

“Vhagar noooooo” ok Aemond but why were u even fucking around, having Vhagar chasing them in the first place #HouseOfTheDragon #DemDragons

@fattysalmonroll 02:14 AM - 24 Oct 2022

66.

I tell ya what, Vhagar would have NEVER disobeyed Laena. And that’s just the THAT on that. #DemDragons #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD #DemThrones #dragonsyall

@LemmeThinkOnIt_ 02:26 AM - 24 Oct 2022

67.

#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon #DragonsYallLaenor watching all of this go down from afar

@WordsFromBlerds 01:40 AM - 24 Oct 2022

68.

wait till daemon gets on your ass you one eye ass bitch #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@sweetkamii_ 02:53 AM - 24 Oct 2022

69.

daemon better release this bop so i can rest in peace until 2024 #HouseoftheDragon

@peakybitchers 02:39 AM - 24 Oct 2022

70.

Me when Daemon sang in high valyrian #HouseOfTheDragon

@sarahlotr 04:34 AM - 24 Oct 2022

71.

Rhaenys' little head tilt when Daemon just assumes he can use her dragon #HouseoftheDragon

@nyrotike 03:12 AM - 24 Oct 2022

72.

Lord Corlys: “Rhaenyra was complicit in the murder of our son.”Meanwhile Laenor in Pentos livin his best life like #DemDragons #HOTD #HouseoftheDragonHBO

@AvalonDaze 02:18 AM - 24 Oct 2022

73.

everyone when we saw vhagar parked in front of storm’s end #HOTDFinale

@yaeslefttoe 02:17 AM - 24 Oct 2022

74.

fuck this nasty, ugly, turkey-necked, cretaceous period, worm looking, homie hopping, old, rotting, yucky grandma of a dragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@imkrishannath 02:45 AM - 24 Oct 2022

75.

never thought it would come to a point i would hate a DRAGON in the GOT universe. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@bravtt 02:20 AM - 24 Oct 2022

76.

Should’ve yeeted Otto Hightower off that fucking bridge #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@sarcapsm 02:30 AM - 24 Oct 2022

77.

Aemond realizing he started a war because of his old delusional dragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@yawnzzified 02:14 AM - 24 Oct 2022

78.

I’m gonna need lots of emotional support to get over this #HOTDFinale #hotd #HouseoftheDragon

@ialwysbnthswy 02:46 AM - 24 Oct 2022

79.

Me watching a Targaryen woman crowned queen #HOTDFinale #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD

@rhaenyshive 01:33 AM - 24 Oct 2022

80.

Me screaming to Rhaenyra during her meeting with Otto #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTDFinale #hotd

@sarcapsm 03:29 AM - 24 Oct 2022

81.

Aemond flying away from Storm’s End after royally fucking up #HouseoftheDragon

@raccoonmum 02:01 AM - 24 Oct 2022

82.

Arrax: breathes a negligible amount of fireVhagar:#HouseoftheDragon

@Haitianpapi505 02:25 AM - 24 Oct 2022

83.

Alicent when Aemond tell’s her what he did on his trip to Storm’s End #HouseoftheDragon

@ExiledCross96 02:04 AM - 24 Oct 2022

84.

Me when Rhaenyra said there's never been a Stark that forgot an oath #HouseOfthedragon #houseofthedragonhbo #HOTD

@AshleyG84288214 02:36 AM - 24 Oct 2022

85.

THAT'S IT? THATS THE WHOLE EPISODE? #houseofthedragon

@slythvoid_ 02:05 AM - 24 Oct 2022

86.

O sea que la guerra comenzó porque Vhagar ya toda viejita ni escucha bien.Aemond:”I want his Eye”Vhagar: “You want him to Die?” Ok mijo#HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonEp10

@letylectric 02:38 AM - 24 Oct 2022

87.

a lot of problems would be solved if they said dracarys on sight #HouseOfthedragon #hotd

@LadySosaE 01:38 AM - 24 Oct 2022

88.

Daemon: I’d rather burn my sons than have them carry shields and cups for your drunken, usurper c**t of a king” 💀💀💀💀 #hotd #HouseOfTheDragon

@Mihrimah_FS 01:52 AM - 24 Oct 2022

89.

Rhaenyra don't be like Rhaenys please let Daemon cut off otto's fucking head and set all the fucking greens on fire. #HouseOfTheDragon#HouseTargaryen

@YamsYsm 01:35 AM - 24 Oct 2022

90.

Aemond knowing that Daemon will come kick his ass next season #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@Wiame7_ 04:02 AM - 24 Oct 2022

91.

I just say one thing: if in season 2 we don't have a scene where Corlys is on his boat and commands the fleet, then looks at Rhaenys, who's flying above them, with her red whip, and she looks back at him, I'll riot#HouseOfTheDragon

@___ST0RMY___ 10:01 AM - 22 Oct 2022

92.

Borros Baratheon when Aemond goes after Lucerys #HOTD #HouseoftheDragon

@Nina_labyrinth 03:44 AM - 24 Oct 2022

93.

Alicent: How’d it go Aemond: #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale

@sarcapsm 02:54 AM - 24 Oct 2022

94.

Daenerys is innocent! It was Drogon! #HouseOfTheDragon

@oochotd 02:09 AM - 24 Oct 2022

95.

she lost her daddy, her baby daddy, had a miscarriage, her son was killed, her throne usurped, everyone in king's landing betraying her WHATEVER SHE DOES NEXT SEASON IS JUSTIFIED I DON'T WANT TO HEAR A SINGLE COMPLAIN #HouseOfTheDragon

@Targ_Nation 02:02 AM - 24 Oct 2022

96.

That finale took years off my life what the fuck are we supposed to do now #HouseoftheDragon

@kristenvol6 02:10 AM - 24 Oct 2022

97.

me realising no more house of the dragon episodes till 2024#HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonfinale

@ER1K10HAG 04:22 AM - 24 Oct 2022

98.

Well that wraps up season 1 #HouseoftheDragon

@vickytold 01:59 AM - 24 Oct 2022

99.

Well, see y’all in 2 years. Same time same place? #HouseoftheDragon #HouseTargaryen

@nostalgic_vamp 02:19 AM - 24 Oct 2022

*Screams in High Valyrian* What was your favorite moment from the season finale of HotD ? What are you hoping to see in Season 2?! Tell us in the comments below!

