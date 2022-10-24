People Have Lost It Over The "House Of The Dragon" Season Finale — Here Are The Best Jokes

Well, folks, the first season of House of the Dragon has come to a very dramatic end with Episode 10, "The Black Queen." And let's just say, so much sad, wild, and unbelievable shit went down that I'm probably gonna need a lot of time* to process it all.

*And time we'll have plenty of, because rumor has it that Season 2 might not get here until 2024. According to Variety , though, cocreator and executive producer Ryan Condal said Season 2's release date is "to be determined.") 🙃 HBO

Anyway, as I said, the season finale was W-I-L-D (as expected), and as with every episode this season, fans took to Twitter to share their immediate reactions and jokes. Here are the best and funniest ones:

Note: If you haven't caught up with the show (what are you waiting for?!), keep in mind that there are spoilers ahead!

and when she gets NASTY and starts commiting war crimes i'll be standing right there by her side #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD @superking1815 01:39 AM - 24 Oct 2022

LUCERYS MY LITTLE BOY THIS WILL NOT GO UNAVENGED #HouseOfTheDragon @Targ_Nation 01:51 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Aemond when his mom asks how his trip to Storms End went…🤣#houseofthedragon #hotd @lastyonko 01:52 AM - 24 Oct 2022

NOOOO RHAENYRA DON’T LET LUKE GO TO STORM’S END ALONE HE’S JUST A BABY NOOOO #hotd #houseofthedragon @diaryxfjane 01:59 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Yeah cause when she gets on that dragon next season them broccoli built bitches are done for PERIOD #HouseOfTheDragon @easybakeoven622 02:40 AM - 24 Oct 2022

me watching his ass not controlling the dragon he STOLE #HouseoftheDragon @quayskiii 02:05 AM - 24 Oct 2022

It was at the moment he knew he fucked up #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #HouseTargaryen @JustforSmilesss 01:53 AM - 24 Oct 2022

aemond coming back to tell alicent that he may have accidentally kickstarted a war #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale @ateenytinyolive 02:07 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Let's talk about Erryk Cargyll, not only did he help Rhaenys escape King's Landing with him, he also took the crown that belonged to Viserys to give to Rhaenyra and pledge allegiance to her#HouseOfTheDragon#HouseOfTheDragonHBO#HOTDFinale @e_u_r_a_y_a_n_e 03:56 AM - 24 Oct 2022

i support women’s rights but more importantly i support women’s wrongs and i will support her through whatever she does next season. #HouseoftheDragon #RHAENYRA @autumnrruis 02:34 AM - 24 Oct 2022

For those complaining about the ending of the episode don’t forget in episode 1 Viserys said “The Idea that we control the dragons is an illusion, they’re a power men should have never have trifled with” #HouseoftheDragon @WildcatsBetter 02:22 AM - 24 Oct 2022

No because my babies did not fucking deserve that shit- they way they got fucking CHOMPED outta the sky?! Oh that was sick #HouseOfTheDragon @easybakeoven622 02:10 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Rhaenyra sent Luke to storms end because it’s the closest and she thought nothing would happen to him ..😢☹️#HouseOfTheDragon #hotd @Ni4344 01:48 AM - 24 Oct 2022

That one eyed menace keeps stealing EVERYTHING FROM HER! I need to see her draw blood #HouseOfTheDragon @easybakeoven622 03:15 AM - 24 Oct 2022

this nasty raggedy ass bitch.. how are you 100+ years old and hating on a 14 year old dragon.. GROW UP GET A JOB DO SOMETHING #HouseoftheDragon @satvrnboy 03:49 AM - 24 Oct 2022

SO VISERYS WAS RIGHT IN SAYING CONTROLLING DRAGONS IS AN ILLUSION BECAUSE LUCERYS DIDNT WANT ARRAX TO FLAME VHAGAR AND AEMOND DIDNT WANT VHAGAR TO EAT THEM LIKE A CHICKY NUGGET BUT SHE DID AND NOW THE WAR IS REALLY STARTED #houseofthedragon @plssnoperceive 03:49 AM - 24 Oct 2022

“THE ENEMY HAS DECLARED WAR! WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT!!!” “……Clear the room” Yes Rhae Rhae , remind him who runs shit round here #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseTargaryen @CherellTarg 01:31 AM - 24 Oct 2022

tell me how a table lighting up gave me chills like oh my god i want one #HouseoftheDragon @Raynelations 03:16 AM - 24 Oct 2022

#HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinaleAemond: [uses his godzilla sized turtle-necked beast to chase his nephew during a O visibility thunderstorm while cackling and screaming that he's going to pluck his eye out]Lucerys: [fucking dies]Aemond: @lixieeebbok 03:22 AM - 24 Oct 2022

This scene was pulled straight from a horror movie #HouseOfTheDragon @oochotd 03:51 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Caraxes had 2 badass entrances at the exact time Daemon needs him to, without any command & rider. Their spiritual connection is just unmatched! Noodleboi always on the same page with Daemon 😏💅 Not anyone can relate unfortunately #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD @gonlyb 02:20 AM - 24 Oct 2022

#HouseoftheDragon fans when HBO finally adjusts the brightness.When they realize they had to pay the iron price to get it... @colin_learns 04:24 AM - 24 Oct 2022

would’ve shit my little trousers and flown home after this jurassic park ass wide shot of my childhood nemesis’s 180 year old pet#HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale @Coby_Kratz 04:19 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Me ready to support all of Rhaenyra’s war crimes next season #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale #hotd @Accio_Library 02:16 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Me everytime I see the Hightowers come on screen #houseofthedragon #HOTD #HOTDFinale @scrabby05 01:17 AM - 24 Oct 2022

I just know Viserys is looking down on all this pain and suffering and asking himself: WTF DID I TELL Y'ALL TO DOOOOO????#HOTD #HOTDFinale @OneMonarchTwo 01:15 AM - 24 Oct 2022

“Vhagar noooooo” ok Aemond but why were u even fucking around, having Vhagar chasing them in the first place #HouseOfTheDragon #DemDragons @fattysalmonroll 02:14 AM - 24 Oct 2022

I tell ya what, Vhagar would have NEVER disobeyed Laena. And that’s just the THAT on that. #DemDragons #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD #DemThrones #dragonsyall @LemmeThinkOnIt_ 02:26 AM - 24 Oct 2022

wait till daemon gets on your ass you one eye ass bitch #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale @sweetkamii_ 02:53 AM - 24 Oct 2022

daemon better release this bop so i can rest in peace until 2024 #HouseoftheDragon @peakybitchers 02:39 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Rhaenys' little head tilt when Daemon just assumes he can use her dragon #HouseoftheDragon @nyrotike 03:12 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Lord Corlys: “Rhaenyra was complicit in the murder of our son.”Meanwhile Laenor in Pentos livin his best life like #DemDragons #HOTD #HouseoftheDragonHBO @AvalonDaze 02:18 AM - 24 Oct 2022

everyone when we saw vhagar parked in front of storm’s end #HOTDFinale @yaeslefttoe 02:17 AM - 24 Oct 2022

fuck this nasty, ugly, turkey-necked, cretaceous period, worm looking, homie hopping, old, rotting, yucky grandma of a dragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale @imkrishannath 02:45 AM - 24 Oct 2022

never thought it would come to a point i would hate a DRAGON in the GOT universe. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale @bravtt 02:20 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Aemond realizing he started a war because of his old delusional dragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale @yawnzzified 02:14 AM - 24 Oct 2022

I’m gonna need lots of emotional support to get over this #HOTDFinale #hotd #HouseoftheDragon @ialwysbnthswy 02:46 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Me screaming to Rhaenyra during her meeting with Otto #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTDFinale #hotd @sarcapsm 03:29 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Aemond flying away from Storm’s End after royally fucking up #HouseoftheDragon @raccoonmum 02:01 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Alicent when Aemond tell’s her what he did on his trip to Storm’s End #HouseoftheDragon @ExiledCross96 02:04 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Me when Rhaenyra said there's never been a Stark that forgot an oath #HouseOfthedragon #houseofthedragonhbo #HOTD @AshleyG84288214 02:36 AM - 24 Oct 2022

O sea que la guerra comenzó porque Vhagar ya toda viejita ni escucha bien.Aemond:”I want his Eye”Vhagar: “You want him to Die?” Ok mijo#HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonEp10 @letylectric 02:38 AM - 24 Oct 2022

a lot of problems would be solved if they said dracarys on sight #HouseOfthedragon #hotd @LadySosaE 01:38 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Daemon: I’d rather burn my sons than have them carry shields and cups for your drunken, usurper c**t of a king” 💀💀💀💀 #hotd #HouseOfTheDragon @Mihrimah_FS 01:52 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Rhaenyra don't be like Rhaenys please let Daemon cut off otto's fucking head and set all the fucking greens on fire. #HouseOfTheDragon#HouseTargaryen @YamsYsm 01:35 AM - 24 Oct 2022

Aemond knowing that Daemon will come kick his ass next season #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO @Wiame7_ 04:02 AM - 24 Oct 2022

I just say one thing: if in season 2 we don't have a scene where Corlys is on his boat and commands the fleet, then looks at Rhaenys, who's flying above them, with her red whip, and she looks back at him, I'll riot#HouseOfTheDragon @___ST0RMY___ 10:01 AM - 22 Oct 2022

she lost her daddy, her baby daddy, had a miscarriage, her son was killed, her throne usurped, everyone in king's landing betraying her WHATEVER SHE DOES NEXT SEASON IS JUSTIFIED I DON'T WANT TO HEAR A SINGLE COMPLAIN #HouseOfTheDragon @Targ_Nation 02:02 AM - 24 Oct 2022

That finale took years off my life what the fuck are we supposed to do now #HouseoftheDragon @kristenvol6 02:10 AM - 24 Oct 2022

me realising no more house of the dragon episodes till 2024#HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonfinale @ER1K10HAG 04:22 AM - 24 Oct 2022

*Screams in High Valyrian* What was your favorite moment from the season finale of HotD ? What are you hoping to see in Season 2?! Tell us in the comments below!

