Cassville Car Ferry Closing For The Season on Sunday
The Cassville Car Ferry will end its season this weekend. The service runs from the Village of Cassville to eastern Iowa near Millville. The ferry’s final day will be Sunday, October 30th. The service typically resumes in May.
Wisconsin fines ‘Center for COVID Control’ for misleading ads on COVID tests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising. Officials say Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, who were operating Center...
How to save on your winter energy bill
MADISON, Wis. — Americans are expected to see their winter energy bills go up an average of 35% this year. So in one of America’s most frigid states, how can you save this season?. According to Dave Jones, Inc.’s Erik Crebs, it’s a no-brainer. “The number...
Secretary of State candidate Loudenbeck reiterates she wants office involved in elections
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State office believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who has served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for...
Wisconsin DHS invests $8.3 million to hire, retain and train school nurses
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services increased funding to help hire, retain and train school nurses. The $8.3 million is meant to help improve student health. Money given to districts can be used to hire new nurses, extend the hours of existing nurses, and provide them with opportunities for wellness and professional development. The investment is funded by an allocation from the CDC.
‘Nation’s Report Card’ shows Wisconsin at or above national average for math, reading, but high racial achievement gap remains
MADISON, Wis. — A new report this week shows that reading and math scores have dropped nationwide, but one thing that’s grown in many states including Wisconsin is the racial achievement gap. The report, known as “the Nation’s Report Card,” is a test conducted nationwide by the National...
DNR announces $360,000 in grants to reduce diesel emissions
The Wisconsin DNR is working to improve air quality in the state with its clean diesel grant program. They have set aside $360,000 from the EPA to reduce emissions from diesel engines, to improve air quality, human health and reduce gases that affect climate change. The funds are available for various equipment and vehicles, including school and transit buses, as well as construction, agriculture and mining equipment. Details and grant application materials can be found on the DNR’s website.
FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver speaks at UW about key issues ahead of election
MADISON, Wis. — With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, the founder of polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight held a public talk at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday evening about some of the key issues facing voters. During the roughly hour-long talk at Memorial Union, Nate...
Van Orden Says Leftists Cannot Be Christians
Derrick Van Orden, a Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign stop last week that “leftists” cannot be Christians. Van Orden said “there are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.” Van Orden is running in Wisconsin’s open 3rd Congressional District against Democrat Brad Pfaff. Van Orden made the comments at a prayer breakfast in Sparta. Van Orden has referred to Pfaff, whose only political membership is with the Democratic Party, as a “radical leftist.”
