Wisconsin State

Cassville Car Ferry Closing For The Season on Sunday

The Cassville Car Ferry will end its season this weekend. The service runs from the Village of Cassville to eastern Iowa near Millville. The ferry’s final day will be Sunday, October 30th. The service typically resumes in May.
CASSVILLE, WI
How to save on your winter energy bill

MADISON, Wis. — Americans are expected to see their winter energy bills go up an average of 35% this year. So in one of America’s most frigid states, how can you save this season?. According to Dave Jones, Inc.’s Erik Crebs, it’s a no-brainer. “The number...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin DHS invests $8.3 million to hire, retain and train school nurses

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services increased funding to help hire, retain and train school nurses. The $8.3 million is meant to help improve student health. Money given to districts can be used to hire new nurses, extend the hours of existing nurses, and provide them with opportunities for wellness and professional development. The investment is funded by an allocation from the CDC.
WISCONSIN STATE
DNR announces $360,000 in grants to reduce diesel emissions

The Wisconsin DNR is working to improve air quality in the state with its clean diesel grant program. They have set aside $360,000 from the EPA to reduce emissions from diesel engines, to improve air quality, human health and reduce gases that affect climate change. The funds are available for various equipment and vehicles, including school and transit buses, as well as construction, agriculture and mining equipment. Details and grant application materials can be found on the DNR’s website.
WISCONSIN STATE
Van Orden Says Leftists Cannot Be Christians

Derrick Van Orden, a Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign stop last week that “leftists” cannot be Christians. Van Orden said “there are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.” Van Orden is running in Wisconsin’s open 3rd Congressional District against Democrat Brad Pfaff. Van Orden made the comments at a prayer breakfast in Sparta. Van Orden has referred to Pfaff, whose only political membership is with the Democratic Party, as a “radical leftist.”
WISCONSIN STATE

