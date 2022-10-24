Derrick Van Orden, a Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign stop last week that “leftists” cannot be Christians. Van Orden said “there are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.” Van Orden is running in Wisconsin’s open 3rd Congressional District against Democrat Brad Pfaff. Van Orden made the comments at a prayer breakfast in Sparta. Van Orden has referred to Pfaff, whose only political membership is with the Democratic Party, as a “radical leftist.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO