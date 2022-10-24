ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

WATCH: Boat catches fire in Florida Keys

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters had to battle a boat fire in the Florida Keys early Monday morning as seen on video.

Video from the U.S. Coast Guard showed the boat completely engulfed by flames while firefighters in other boats tried to put it out.

Haines City man shoots at construction workers for making noise, deputies say

According to the Coast Guard, both guardsmen and firefighters with the City of Key West Fire Department responded to the fire at around 6:30 a.m.

After the fire was extinguished, the boat ended up sinking into the water.

The Coast Guard said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

