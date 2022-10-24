Read full article on original website
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
nbc15.com
MPD looking for suspect who stole sleeping victim’s wallet at Super 8 Motel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a sleeping victim’s wallet at a Super 8 Motel back in September. MPD said on Sept. 6, a suspect entered the sleeping victim’s room around 2:30 a.m. at the Super 8...
Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
Traffic is being backed up on John Nolen Dr. after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Thursday morning, according to Madison Police.
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight.
nbc15.com
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old man has died after his bicycle and vehicle collided on a major downtown artery early Thursday morning, the police department reported. According to a Madison Police Dept. update, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Dr., near the North Shore Drive intersection. MPD warned the wreck was causing serious delays and officers were redirecting traffic.
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
Pedestrian hit by car on Madison’s near west side suffers non-life-threatening injuries
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening, the city’s police department said. Police said the crash was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of North Segoe Road near Sheboygan Avenue. That intersection is just west of the Hilldale Shopping Center. The vehicle’s...
Police: Suspect in attempted robbery of Beloit Culver’s wanted in series of similar crimes across part of state
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit say a person who attempted to rob a Culver’s restaurant in the city Wednesday night is the same suspect wanted in similar robberies in three other southern Wisconsin communities. The most recent attempted robbery happened just before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Culver’s on Cranston Road in Beloit. Police said the suspect attempted to...
nbc15.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing. Police reminded people to not let anyone use their cellphone if...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
Police searching man who followed jogger at Olin Park
UPDATE: Madison police say they have determined the person was a juvenile with mental health concerns, and there is no longer a concern about the incident. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said followed a jogger at Olin Park. Police said a man closely followed the jogger on Sunday afternoon at around...
Arrest warrant issued for third person in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Madison man in the wake of a deadly shooting on the city’s north side earlier this year. The Madison Police Department said Wednesday it is searching for Charvis Blue in connection to the July 22 shooting that left 18-year-old Laron Bynum dead. Bynum was found shot inside a...
x1071.com
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dodge County crash
BURNETT, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning after crashing on a county highway east of Beaver Dam. Authorities said the 32-year-old motorcyclist crashed around 8 a.m. after hitting a raccoon, which caused him to drive into a tall grassy area where he hit a utility pole wire. He was driving on County Highway E, just east of County Highway A, while attempting to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend’s car on fire, arrested on arson charge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were taken into custody after a woman allegedly set her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle on fire, which led to a confrontation. According to a release, around 3:30 a.m. on October 23, Madison Police Department responded to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire.
nbc15.com
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollever crash investigation
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a parole violation. Officers were...
