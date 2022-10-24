Read full article on original website
x1071.com
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process.
x1071.com
Linden Woman Arrested For Outstanding Warrant
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted on a traffic stop initiated by the Dodgeville Police Department Wednesday around 5pm. Following a short investigation, it was determined that a passenger in the vehicle, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden had an outstanding warrant issued through Iowa County. Sherman was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she remains pending a bond hearing. The Linden Police Department assisted with the arrest.
x1071.com
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight. Officers were sent to the area of Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. at about 3:46 a.m. Thursday after multiple people in the area called to report the gunshots. The officers reported finding several shell casings on the 300 block of Milton Ave.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
x1071.com
Man suspected of stealing wallet from hotel room as victim slept, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month. Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.
Arrest warrant issued for third person in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Madison man in the wake of a deadly shooting on the city’s north side earlier this year. The Madison Police Department said Wednesday it is searching for Charvis Blue in connection to the July 22 shooting that left 18-year-old Laron Bynum dead. Bynum was found shot inside a...
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
Bicyclist killed in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
Traffic is being backed up on John Nolen Dr. after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Thursday morning, according to Madison Police.
x1071.com
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dodge County crash
BURNETT, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning after crashing on a county highway east of Beaver Dam. Authorities said the 32-year-old motorcyclist crashed around 8 a.m. after hitting a raccoon, which caused him to drive into a tall grassy area where he hit a utility pole wire. He was driving on County Highway E, just east of County Highway A, while attempting to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
x1071.com
Illinois Man Arrested in Dubuque on Lafayette County Warrant
32 year old Donavon Smith of Nora, Ilinois was arrested in Dubuque on a valid Lafayette County warrant on Wednesday, October 26th. Smith was transported to Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing....
x1071.com
Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
x1071.com
Dodgeville Man Arrested on Outstanding Iowa County Warrant
Officials with the Dodgeville Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Tuesday around 8:40pm. 24 year old Dylan Bonin of Dodgeville was arrested near a business on East Chapel Street in Dodgeville on an outstanding Iowa County warrant. Bonin was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
WSAW
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 could reach a plea deal in the case, avoiding a jury trial. Online court records show a plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Dane County Circuit Court. David...
nbc15.com
New images of suspect who claimed boyfriend threatened her into robbery attempt
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released new pictures Monday of the suspect who attempted to rob a Kwik Trip by claiming her boyfriend threatened to kill her if she didn’t do it. All three images are of the woman who came into the store. Two of...
Police searching for suspect in shots fired, rollover crash investigation
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police said Monday they’re still searching for the suspect believed to be responsible for a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a residential neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road. Lieutenant Andrew McCarthy with the Fitchburg Police Department said officers first responded to the 2900 block of Coho Street around 6:40 a.m. for a report of shots...
WISN
Police: 6 dead in murder-suicide discovered after fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the 6 people whose bodies were found after an apartment fire Friday morning all died from a single gunshot wound, indicating the investigation focuses on a murder-suicide. Misko said Connor McKisick's wound was self-inflicted. He also said an...
x1071.com
David Kahl sentenced to life in prison after agreeing to plea deal in Brittany Zimmermann murder
MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reports of numerous vehicles that have been stolen in Winnebago County recently.
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
