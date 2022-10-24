MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month. Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.

