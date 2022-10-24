ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process.
MADISON, WI
Linden Woman Arrested For Outstanding Warrant

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted on a traffic stop initiated by the Dodgeville Police Department Wednesday around 5pm. Following a short investigation, it was determined that a passenger in the vehicle, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden had an outstanding warrant issued through Iowa County. Sherman was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she remains pending a bond hearing. The Linden Police Department assisted with the arrest.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight. Officers were sent to the area of Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. at about 3:46 a.m. Thursday after multiple people in the area called to report the gunshots. The officers reported finding several shell casings on the 300 block of Milton Ave.
JANESVILLE, WI
Man suspected of stealing wallet from hotel room as victim slept, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month. Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.
MADISON, WI
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dodge County crash

BURNETT, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning after crashing on a county highway east of Beaver Dam. Authorities said the 32-year-old motorcyclist crashed around 8 a.m. after hitting a raccoon, which caused him to drive into a tall grassy area where he hit a utility pole wire. He was driving on County Highway E, just east of County Highway A, while attempting to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing....
MADISON, WI
Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
WAUKESHA, WI
Dodgeville Man Arrested on Outstanding Iowa County Warrant

Officials with the Dodgeville Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Tuesday around 8:40pm. 24 year old Dylan Bonin of Dodgeville was arrested near a business on East Chapel Street in Dodgeville on an outstanding Iowa County warrant. Bonin was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Police searching for suspect in shots fired, rollover crash investigation

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police said Monday they’re still searching for the suspect believed to be responsible for a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a residential neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road. Lieutenant Andrew McCarthy with the Fitchburg Police Department said officers first responded to the 2900 block of Coho Street around 6:40 a.m. for a report of shots...
FITCHBURG, WI
Police: 6 dead in murder-suicide discovered after fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the 6 people whose bodies were found after an apartment fire Friday morning all died from a single gunshot wound, indicating the investigation focuses on a murder-suicide. Misko said Connor McKisick's wound was self-inflicted. He also said an...
HARTLAND, WI
David Kahl sentenced to life in prison after agreeing to plea deal in Brittany Zimmermann murder

MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.
MADISON, WI
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway

(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
DANE COUNTY, WI

