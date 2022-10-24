Read full article on original website
Spoiler: Open Challenge Opponent For Ronda Rousey On SmackDown Seemingly Revealed
Tonight’s open challenge opponent for Ronda Rousey on SmackDown is reportedly a familiar face that hasn’t been seen in WWE for quite some time. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tenille Dashwood (the former Emma/Emmalina) is currently backstage at WWE SmackDown. It is expected to answer Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Mick Foley has muscular, neurological, and skeletal damage: "I'm paying a steeper price than I thought imaginable"
On the latest "Foley Is Pod" on AdFreeShows.com, Mick Foley discussed his WWE return in 2012 after a stint in TNA. Mick was asked if he thought he would ever return to WWE in 2012 after leaving TNA in 2011?. "I thought I would come back for one or two...
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
"Serena Williams was trained to intimidate you, she wouldn't talk to anyone in the locker room" says Sorana Cirstea
Noted veteran player Sorana Cirstea explained the way Serena Williams approached matches and how it worked. In addition to having extraordinary talent, Serena Williams prepared meticulously for each of her matches. In a recent episode of the La Fileu podcast, Sorana Cirstea discussed how everything she did was done with the goal of winning a match.
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
