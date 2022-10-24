Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City after a body was discovered on the side of the Cutrate Road over the weekend. Phenix City Police have identified he victim as 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson of Columbus.
According to officials, on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the area of Cutrate Road between Opelika Road and Copeland Drive at 4:05 p.m., following reports of a body on the side of the roadway. Information about about how long Mixson’s body was there was not released.
Police have not released a cause of death for Mixson, but have said her death is being investigated as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contract Inv. Issan Duke (334) 448-2813, Lt. Angela Leslie (334) 448-2837 or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2800.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 3