ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xb6Y0_0ikjiyR000

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City after a body was discovered on the side of the Cutrate Road over the weekend. Phenix City Police have identified he victim as 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson of Columbus.

According to officials, on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the area of Cutrate Road between Opelika Road and Copeland Drive at 4:05 p.m., following reports of a body on the side of the roadway. Information about about how long Mixson’s body was there was not released.

Police have not released a cause of death for Mixson, but have said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contract Inv. Issan Duke (334) 448-2813, Lt. Angela Leslie (334) 448-2837 or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Laurie Broadwater
2d ago

This is so sad. My prayers and thoughts for her family and friends. I pray that the Phenix City Police Department will make an arrest soon.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus. According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man. Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Delray Drive shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing new information on the Delray Drive shooting that killed one teenager and left another in critical condition. Columbus Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 23, to find 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier in his yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Dozier was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Tuskegee man arrested after police said they recovered two stolen firearms

On Saturday, Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man after police said they recovered two stolen firearms. Marcus Savon Wilson, 41, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of receiving stolen property second degree. Police said the APD received a call from a victim who reported that a...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured. Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama.  On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy