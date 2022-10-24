Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
intheknow.com
Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’
Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
intheknow.com
‘Introverted’ girlfriend begs boyfriend to stay with her at work party: ‘Why are you even going?’
A woman doesn’t want to be left alone at her boyfriend’s work party. She told Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum what happened. She describes herself as “introverted in social situations.” But the real issue is that her boyfriend’s workplace has a high turnover of fratty young men. They’re not exactly her cup of tea.
intheknow.com
Toddler is so excited to run into her favorite teacher at a restaurant
This TikTok mom shared the sweet moment her toddler daughter spotted her favorite teacher at a restaurant!. Christina (@christinaabiola) is a parent and TikToker who shares a mix of makeup tutorials and videos of her adorable toddler daughter, Aniyah. In a recent viral video, which has over 23 million views, Christina shared the incredibly heartwarming moment Aniyah spotted her favorite teacher while standing in line to order at a restaurant and ran over for a hug!
intheknow.com
Boyfriend ‘refuses’ to share food with girlfriend: ‘Order your own’
A boyfriend is fed up with having to share food with his girlfriend. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. She has a habit of saying she doesn’t want any food, then asking for some immediately after. While at first, he thought it was cute, he’s over it now.
intheknow.com
Toddler asks mom to put on ‘Baby Shark’ using just 3 simple sounds
This TikTok mom knew exactly what song her toddler was requesting when she asked to hear something called “Do do do.” It was “Baby Shark”!. The song “Baby Shark” has been popular with kids and toddlers for years. In fact, it’s so popular that one TikTok parent knew exactly what song her toddler was requesting when she asked to hear something she called “Do do do.” In a hilarious video, TikToker and mom @raising4beachlife shared the moment her toddler made the adorable song request.
intheknow.com
Mom fights with son after ‘expecting’ he share his bedroom with grandma: ‘Suck it up’
A woman and her husband can’t figure out how to handle their son’s refusal to accommodate his grandmother. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice in the post, “AITA for expecting my son to share his room?” When she and her husband bought a house, there were two rooms available for their 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.
intheknow.com
Woman ‘snaps’ and leaves fiance at hospital to foot the bill: ‘I refuse to help him out’
A woman left her fiance at a hospital when he refused to pay his own medical bills. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in on the matter. She and her fiance agreed to split their finances equally until they get married, as they both earn the same amount.
intheknow.com
How to make the Bella Hadid sandwich that has TikTok in a chokehold
Bella Hadid is done with you asking! Here is the viral sandwich recipe. The supermodel has posted not one, not two, but three TikToks addressing the contents of a delicious sammie she made weeks ago. She and her best friend Yasmine had a picnic together back in September. Hadid gave...
"It Still Haunts Me 30 Years Later": People Are Sharing The Creepiest Things They've Ever Witnessed
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
intheknow.com
Social media reacts to Katy Perry’s eye ‘malfunction’ on stage: ‘Her clone was glitching’
Fans are wondering what’s going on with Katy Perry’s eye after it appeared to glitch on stage. Perry is currently completing her Las Vegas “PLAY” residency. The TikTok fan account @katyperrytv posted a video of the moment from her performance, where the “Teenage Dream” singer seemingly struggled to open and close her right eyelid.
intheknow.com
Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers (myself included) swear by this leave-in hair conditioner — it makes your hair smell amazing
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sometimes, your hair needs a little extra love...
intheknow.com
Great Dane loves to swing with neighbor’s little girl in adorable TikTok
A dog and a baby girl may have invented the perfect game for a day in the yard. TikToker Nicole Laster Gana took her grandbaby out for a ride on the swing. But the neighbor’s Great Dane Todd had other plans for the little one. It’s no surprise the breed has long been called the “gentle giants” of canines. That makes them great with children and even other animals.
intheknow.com
3-year-old prays for a sibling every day, finally has his wish granted 5 years later
A mom says her son prayed every day for a sibling — and eventually he got one. TikToker @carlamariadelrocio said that when her son turned three, he started to ask for a younger sibling. The mom didn’t want to have another child yet, but that didn’t stop her son from longing.
Comments / 0