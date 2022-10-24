Read full article on original website
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
Emmerdale reveals Chloe and Kerry's shocking secret
Emmerdale has confirmed Kerry Wyatt is actually Chloe Harris's mother. This week, Chloe has hit rock bottom as Mackenzie has continued to try desperately to keep their one-night fling from coming out. Mack and Chloe had a fling earlier this year but he has demanded she leave him alone. Kerry...
Hollyoaks producer a hypocrite
Does anyone else think Hollyoaks producer (Lucy Allan) is a hypocrite for axing actress Sarah Jayne Dunn who played Mandy for her online account? when the show screen nudity like shirtless and this evening's first look episode (October 27), Romeo was completely naked (But I am not complaining haha) when Prince came in.
Emmerdale Friday 28th October 2022 😮Down in the dumps after being dumped!!🤔
Kerry Wyatt is doing her best to support down-in-the-dumps Chloe, puzzled as to why she won't move on after her drunken one-night stand with Mackenzie Boyd. She is shocked at Chloe's plan to move to Leeds. As Kerry continues to push the situation, an emotional Chloe drops her baby bombshell!
Is Stephen the worst killer in soap history
The whole storyline is just terrible and it does not help that the actor who plays Stephen is so poor. Also he is not very good at covering his tracks by trying to put Jenny off the scent. We know he will be found at soon and i know he has not killed before but they could least make him more sinister like Richard Hillman.
The Peripheral star breaks down the meaning behind that haunting bee death
The Peripheral spoilers follow. The Peripheral actress T'Nia Miller has opened up about that haunting bee scene along with executive producer Lisa Joy. In the new Prime Video sci-fi thriller, Miller's character Cherise Nuland is referred to as the "Queen Bee whose sting you don't want to feel", and then later on there’s Grace's death scene – involving Cherise and bees.
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat One
Thanks to everybody who put in nominations for their favourite soap storylines. As mentioned, there'll be five heats containing tens storylines. The two with the most number of votes in each heat will go through to the final. The heats have been completely selected at random. This heat will close...
I think Eastenders are making a mistake killing off Lola with no chance of being together with Jay
It is a shame they are killing her off as she has become a good little actress and we wont get to see if her and Jay could have been one of the main couples in the show as they have a lot of chemistry. Good actress but painfully underused...
EE who remembers this awful storyline?
Wonder if Freddie will find out. A lot of people say kat and Alfies first stint was perfect and the toxicity started when she returned pregnant with Alfies cousin. I wondered which one you were going to choose. Posts: 16,846. Forum Member. ✭✭. 28/10/22 - 10:28 #3. It was a...
Corrie's Dame Maureen Lipman returns from break
It has been confirmed that Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman who plays Evelyn Plummer will be back filming next week. This is great news,. Evelyn is a great addition to the show: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41792372/coronation-street-maureen-lipman-evelyn-absence/. Posts: 58,514. Forum Member. ✭. 27/10/22 - 20:34 #2. Jack_bauer24 wrote: ». It has been confirmed that...
The Voice UK 2022 - Finale - October 29 - 8pm - ITV1
And so we reach the end of the road for this not so live series. Who wins, THE AUDIENCE decides. Disappointing we are not getting a say in who wins, and that we haven't had the Battles and Knockouts this year. Hopefully the Callbacks is one and done and it will be back to a normal Voice series in 2023.
Who will Open and Close Hallowe'en Week?
It's Week 5! Who will be the first spooktacular dance of the night and who will turn into a pumpkin at the end of the Hallowe'en Ball?. Open: Week 1 - Kym & Graz, Wk 2 - Will & Nancy, Wk 3 - Richie & Gio, Wk 4 - Ellie S & Nikita Wk 5 - Helen & Gorka.
EastEnders - Stacey & Eve’s friendship
Anyone else in agreement that they are just THE BEST? They always have each other’s backs, ugh I love them 😍. Danielle used to be my favourite friend of Stacey’s but Eve has topped her, it’s great that Stacey has found a best friend that she’ll never fall out with over a man.
Charles : Our New King - twice
C4 are running a 2 part series starting Saturday, ITV also running a 2 parter of the same name on Wednesday. I can see it’s played havoc with my EPG. Having set the C4 one to record (for my other half you understand 😉) the ITV episode is showing I’ve recorded it before and the programme description is word for word the same.
ED Kerry & Chloe
Well, we cracked it, Kerry is Chloe’s mum! Wonder how the rest of this is going to play out. Well, we cracked it, Kerry is Chloe’s mum! Wonder how the rest of this is going to play out. One can but hope that, once Al has broken Kerry’s...
New Corrie Storyline
Coronation Street is to highlight the issue of the grooming of disenfranchised and impressionable young men in a hard hitting storyline involving Max Turner. A lonely and vulnerable Max, played by Paddy Bever, is targeted by a gang of extremists ultimately putting his own life and that of his friends and family in danger.
Hollyoaks reveals shock twist in Olivia and Nancy story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Tonight’s (October 28) episode of Hollyoaks was quite an eventful one, concluding with a huge twist in the Olivia and Nancy storyline. While Nancy was preparing to race through the Duathlon, Olivia decided to cut the brake wires of Nancy’s bike, causing Nancy to go off course and crash into a tree.
Venom 3 takes an exciting step forward
Venom 3 is taking a huge step forward with a key promotion. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures has decided on Kelly Marcel to follow Andy Serkis as director after previously writing Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Marcel has traditionally been a writer, having written Fifty Shades of Grey...
Movies that left you unable to sleep
Halloween night is near, scary movies are all around and sleepless night are a must...but not for me as I hate horror movies. That said I have had my share of long restless nights , unable to sleep after watching a movie. Schindler's List in 1993 left me so upset I was unable to sleep properly for days; I kept seeing that little girl in a red coat every time I closed my eyes. Talking about eyes, Un Chien Andalou 1929 by Buñuel kept me up for a veryyyyyyy long time.
EE - What is Nish's problem with Kheerat?
I find it all very odd. Yes OK he's hurt by Kheerat rejecting him - but of course he was already saying stuff to Ravi about him in prison, so it's more than that. Does he really love his kids and Suki? And if he does, why has he given up so easily on Kheerat?
