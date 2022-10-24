Read full article on original website
FIU football reaches .500 with win over Louisiana Tech in double overtime
Apparently, you can’t go wrong borrowing from LeBron James.
WMBD/WYZZ
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
Gage Patrick, Chase Herbstreit lead St. Xavier to playoff win over Fairfield
Gage Patrick suspected he might be busy on Friday. “I had an idea that I’d get a lot of carries,” the 5-foot-5, 166-pound St. Xavier junior running back said. Patrick, running mostly between the tackles, gained 110 yards and scored three touchdowns on 29 carries. Sophomore quarterback Chase Herbstreit was 12-of-24 for 232 yards and a touchdown and ninth-seeded St. Xavier (5-6) came from behind twice before pulling away for a 42-28 win over eighth-seeded Fairfield (7-4) in a Division I Region 4 first-round playoff game at Fairfield’s Alumni Stadium.
Tampa Bay Tech gets the job done against Armwood
SEFFNER — His team hadn’t just been used to winning, Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts said. It had been used to winning big. Coming into Friday’s game against Armwood, all of the the Titans’ wins were by an average of five touchdowns. But against the Hawks, Tampa Bay Tech’s offense just couldn’t seem to find its footing; pass after pass fell incomplete, and leading rusher Rod Gainey Jr. was unable to break off his signature long runs.
