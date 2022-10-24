SEFFNER — His team hadn’t just been used to winning, Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts said. It had been used to winning big. Coming into Friday’s game against Armwood, all of the the Titans’ wins were by an average of five touchdowns. But against the Hawks, Tampa Bay Tech’s offense just couldn’t seem to find its footing; pass after pass fell incomplete, and leading rusher Rod Gainey Jr. was unable to break off his signature long runs.

TAMPA, FL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO