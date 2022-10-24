ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtatennis.com

Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together

They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Danilina and Haddad Maia

Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Krawczyk and Schuurs

Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

WTA Finals round-robin groups are drawn in Fort Worth

The stage is set for the 2022 WTA Finals, as the groups for the round-robin portion of the prestigious year-ending championships were drawn on Friday night in Fort Worth. Each singles player or doubles team will face off against all of the other participants in their respective group during the first six days of the tournament. At the end of the round-robin matches, the top two players or teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination semifinals.
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka

Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Maria Sakkari

Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Mixed-team United Cup to open 2023 season

The world’s best players will unite in January to compete side by side at the United Cup, a stunning new annual team event that will launch the global tennis season in 2023. In a world first, showcasing equality at the highest level of the sport, mixed teams from 18 countries will compete across three Australian cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney - over 11 days. Each team will comprise up to four men and up to four women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy