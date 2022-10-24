Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks by Total QBR through Week 8

The Big Ten football season is about half over, and it’s time to check in on which conference quarterbacks are doing the best at their position, including Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud.

The metric we like to use more than any other is ESPN’s Total QBR rating. We find it to be a better indicator of performance because it takes into account many aspects others don’t, including the level of competition.

According to ESPN, Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”

OK. we’re game.

So where are Stroud and other Big Ten signal-callers following Week 8 of the college football season? Here’s a ranking of the top 14 based on quarterbacks that play an average of 20 action plays per game.

14

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) attempts to sack Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during their NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 20.7

Total Before Last Week | 23.1

Ranking Last Week | 14 (⇔ no change)

13

Evan Simon, Rutgers

Sept. 24, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Evan Simon (3) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 40.1

Total Before Last Week | 38.1

Ranking Last Week | 13 (⇔ no change)

12

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 48.3

Total Before Last Week | 42.5

Ranking Last Week | 11 (⇓ one spot)

11

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Oct. 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the football in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ryan Field. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 48.8

Total Before Last Week | 47.4

Ranking Last Week | 12 (⇑ one spot)

10

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 54.3

Total Before Last Week | 53.3

Ranking Last Week | 10 (⇔ one spot)

9

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Oct. 8, 2022; East Lansing; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) scrambles and tries to evade Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) at Spartan Stadium. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 61.7

Total Before Last Week | 61.7

Ranking Last Week | 8 (⇓ one spot)

8

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Oct. 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham (6) attempts to sack Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota won, 20-13. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 62.4

Total Before Last Week | 62.8

Ranking Last Week | 8 (⇓ one spot)

7

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 63.0

Total Before Last Week | 59.1

Ranking Last Week | 9 (⇑ two spots)

6

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Oct. 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 73.2

Total Before Last Week | 65.4

Ranking Last Week | 6 (⇔ no change)

5

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 74.9

Total Before Last Week | 77.3

Ranking Last Week | 3 (⇓ two spots)

4

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Nov. 20, 2021; College Park; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws from the pocket against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 75.2

Total Before Last Week | 77.3

Ranking Last Week | 5 (⇑ one spot)

3

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 75.3

Total Before Last Week | 74.8

Ranking Last Week | 4 (⇑ one spot)

2

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Oct. 1, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 81.2

Total Before Last Week | 81.2

Ranking Last Week | 2 (⇔ no change)

1

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Oct. 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hikes the ball in the third quarter of the NCAA game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 92.6

Total Before Last Week | 94.4

Ranking Last Week | 1 (⇔ no change)

