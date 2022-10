Second halves have been a problem for the Detroit Pistons. Entering Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Pistons had been outscored by 33 points in 10 quarters after the half, over five games — 28th among NBA teams. It was a festive night on Friday, as they debuted their Classic Edition teal jerseys, hearkening back to 1996-2001, during a teal-themed night. The festivities weren't enough to save them against a hot Hawks team. ...

