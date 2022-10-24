ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Salem boy, 13, arrested for gun possession at his middle school

SALEM, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Waldo Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday for gun possession. School staff called the police after security confiscated a gun from the student. The student made no threats toward others, police said. Officers ultimately arrested the student after arriving on...
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County deputy stabs man in altercation at hospital

The Sheriff's Office said the man, who was on a civil hold, attempted to take the deputy's gun.An altercation involving a law enforcement officer, a hospital staff member and a man authorities say was on a civil hold left at least two injured early Monday morning, Oct. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Monday with a man who had been placed on a civil hold. The man "charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy's firearm" midway through the hospital...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood assault

Patrick Shorb faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred incidentA 73-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was still at home, and complied with officers to be arrested without incident. Patrick K. Shorb faces second degree attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault, first degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Cops called on starry-eyed youths

The Forest Grove Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Oct. 7-13, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 7 Officers are investigating after several thousand dollars' worth of damage and a significant amount of electrical wiring was stolen from a residence under construction overnight. A local hotel reported a guest was harassing other guests at the location. Police contacted the guest, assisted in...
FOREST GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy