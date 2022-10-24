Read full article on original website
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Officials release grim details on killing of Portland hiker, puppy
An investigation into the mysterious death of a Portland hiker and his dog left family with few answers in the two months that have followed. Now, after multiple requests from KOIN 6 News, public officials say they were shot to death and two people are facing charges.
Boy, 13, arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Salem school
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he brought a firearm to Waldo Middle School in Salem.
Drugs, weapons, money reportedly seized by Washington County investigators
After executing eight search warrants at multiple locations throughout the Portland metro area on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says they obtained an abundance of drugs, weapons and cash.
Deadly Vancouver shooting ruled a homicide, victim identified
Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
KTVL
Salem boy, 13, arrested for gun possession at his middle school
SALEM, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Waldo Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday for gun possession. School staff called the police after security confiscated a gun from the student. The student made no threats toward others, police said. Officers ultimately arrested the student after arriving on...
Driver caught after car slams into Northeast Portland salon
A car slammed into a salon in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening before the driver left the scene, authorities said.
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
Washington County deputy stabs man in altercation at hospital
The Sheriff's Office said the man, who was on a civil hold, attempted to take the deputy's gun.An altercation involving a law enforcement officer, a hospital staff member and a man authorities say was on a civil hold left at least two injured early Monday morning, Oct. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Monday with a man who had been placed on a civil hold. The man "charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy's firearm" midway through the hospital...
Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood assault
Patrick Shorb faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred incidentA 73-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was still at home, and complied with officers to be arrested without incident. Patrick K. Shorb faces second degree attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault, first degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Woodburn police searching for suspected computer thief
Woodburn police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a laptop from a computer store on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
Before deputy shot her in Portland, woman spent years stealing cars ‘to stay warm,’ court documents allege
Months before a 26-year-old Portland woman was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a Honda sedan that had been reported stolen, she admitted to heisting cars to keep warm and avoid sleeping in shelters. Erin Marie Juge told a police officer she didn’t have a job and needed a...
Man badly injured in North Portland stabbing, no arrests made
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.
Portland man suspected of tire-slashing spree, leaving 65 victims in his wake: 'fringes of anarchy'
Portland police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on a man accused of slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles this month, causing thousands in damages.
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Man found guilty of gun charges, drug trafficking in Portland metro
A man was indicted by a federal jury in Portland on Wednesday for drug, gun and money laundering charges, the Oregon Department of Justice announced.
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
Forest Grove Police Log: Cops called on starry-eyed youths
The Forest Grove Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Oct. 7-13, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 7 Officers are investigating after several thousand dollars' worth of damage and a significant amount of electrical wiring was stolen from a residence under construction overnight. A local hotel reported a guest was harassing other guests at the location. Police contacted the guest, assisted in...
