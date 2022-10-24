ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Comments / 235

Guest
4d ago

I feel for Kevin big time, the guy has been through so much lately, and lost so many ppl close to him. I can relate a little as my aunt passed in November of 2019, and then my cousin from an OD in September of 2020. I know that pain, but it’s even worse since it was his son. No parent should ever have to bury their child. That pain is unbearable, and I hope that he gets the help he needs to cope with this, and doesn’t cause him to spiral out of control for example. He seems to have a level head, but tragedy can make you do things you wouldn’t ever expect to do.

Reply(15)
68
Nikki Thomas
4d ago

To Kevin Nash, I pray 🙏🙏🙏🙏 for you, your family and friends who loved your son and I completely understand how you feel about him because I too, lost my precious daughter isabella over 4 years ago. I'm so sorry for your loss. may God bless you, keep you and give your family strength, encouragement and peace to heal and be there for one another. Rest in eternal peace, Tristan Nash 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️!

Reply
35
2 Tall Jones
4d ago

sorry for your lost, I've lost my wife, brother and sister and friends to severe alcoholism, I almost joined them, but I stopped....been clean 20 yrs......I'm drug free too... I smoke weed 😜😜😜

Reply(10)
31
Related
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup's Cause of Death Reveals Struggles

Moonshiners personality Lance Waldroup's death from over a year ago painted a sad image for the reality star's final years. According to TMZ, Waldroup's cause of death isn't a surprise to those that knew him, especially with a long history of health struggles and drug abuse. Waldroup's death was officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy.
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing

The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."
The List

The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
HAWAII STATE
NME

Jerry Lee Lewis’ representative confirms he is alive after false reports of his death

A representative for ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ singer Jerry Lee Lewis has confirmed that he is alive and well after false reports of his death emerged. On Wednesday (October 26), TMZ published a story claiming that Lewis had died at his home in Memphis, following a period of illness. Earlier this month, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony, with Kris Kristofferson accepting the honour in Lewis’ place.
MEMPHIS, TN
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery

A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV

Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
itrwrestling.com

Kevin Nash Reveals Why Booker T Refused To Join The Original nWo

On May 27th 1996 Scott Hall arrived on WCW Nitro completely unannounced, kicking off one of the biggest and most famous storylines in wrestling history. Hall was soon joined by fellow ex-WWE star Kevin Nash and at Bash At The Beach, the New World Order of professional wrestling was born as Hulk Hogan joined forces with the duo.
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE

Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash. During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."
ringsidenews.com

The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father

Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason

It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
ComicBook

Jim Ross Compares Current AEW Star to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Jim Ross made a bold claim during this week's AEW Dynamite. While the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't on commentary, he was watching the show's main event as Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo. Ross wrote, "@JonMoxley is Austin-esque. Love his game." Considering the heights Austin reached within the pro wrestling industry and the friendship Ross had with "The Texas Rattlesnake," this is incredibly high praise.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Reveals What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, More

During the latest edition of “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on what made Bret Hart such a great wrestler, Bret’s ability to come up with creative spots, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what made...
itrwrestling.com

Jim Ross Hints AEW Rampage Will Be His Final Wrestling Commentary Gig

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is known as the man behind some of the most iconic play-by-play calls in history. Whether saying that Mick Foley had been “broken in half” or showing disgust at Stone Cold Steve Austin aligning with Vince McMahon, his voice is deeply entwined with the history of professional wrestling.
nodq.com

Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW

Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
21K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy