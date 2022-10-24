I feel for Kevin big time, the guy has been through so much lately, and lost so many ppl close to him. I can relate a little as my aunt passed in November of 2019, and then my cousin from an OD in September of 2020. I know that pain, but it’s even worse since it was his son. No parent should ever have to bury their child. That pain is unbearable, and I hope that he gets the help he needs to cope with this, and doesn’t cause him to spiral out of control for example. He seems to have a level head, but tragedy can make you do things you wouldn’t ever expect to do.
To Kevin Nash, I pray 🙏🙏🙏🙏 for you, your family and friends who loved your son and I completely understand how you feel about him because I too, lost my precious daughter isabella over 4 years ago. I'm so sorry for your loss. may God bless you, keep you and give your family strength, encouragement and peace to heal and be there for one another. Rest in eternal peace, Tristan Nash 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️!
sorry for your lost, I've lost my wife, brother and sister and friends to severe alcoholism, I almost joined them, but I stopped....been clean 20 yrs......I'm drug free too... I smoke weed 😜😜😜
