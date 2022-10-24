ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
How much does it cost to get by in retirement? Not a whole lot less than it does before retirement. U.S. households led by someone who is 65 or older spend $52,141 a year, on average. That’s according to the latest federal data on consumer spending, which is for 2021.
A retirement journey is joyful. You have devoted your youth to ensure a happy retirement, and you’ll never have to worry about money again. However, even after retirement, it is best to manage unpaid debts, mortgage payments, auto loans, etc. If you planned your retirement when you were young,...
From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
Inflation may be bumping up what you pay at the pump and in the store right now, but it could also boost the amount you take home in your check next year. Last week's release of inflation data for September triggered several cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, for 2023. These included the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 42 years. High inflation in 2022 also means major changes to the federal income tax code for 2023, including 7% increases to the standard deduction and income thresholds for tax brackets.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
Many people dream of making money while they sleep. Passive income is a great way to do just that. This blog post will list some of the best ways to make passive income. It will cover everything from investing in stocks and real estate to creating digital products and services. So whether you are just starting or are looking for new ways to generate passive income, this blog post is for you.
With the average 30-year fixed-income mortgage interest rate standing at 7.5% (up 3.88% on a year-to-year basis) and home prices still relatively high compared to historic norms, demand for new mortgages is waning. That’s a problem for mortgage lenders looking for qualified buyers to sign on the dotted line. After...
Slide 1 of 5: Many major expenses only shrink once you retire, but health care is hardly one of them. U.S. households led by someone who is 65 or older spend an average of $7,030 a year on health care, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest data on consumer spending, which is for 2021. That translates to about 13% of the total spent each year by senior households ($52,141) and makes health care the second-biggest spending category among those households. Only housing accounted for a bigger share of seniors’ spending in 2021, as we detail in “Here’s How Much Retiree Households Spend in a Year.” By comparison, all U.S. households spend an average of $5,452 a year on health care, which translates to about 8% of spending across all households ($66,928). Following is a detailed look at how senior households’ medical spending breaks down. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.

