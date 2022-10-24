Read full article on original website
MAFS Olivia appears to post her sleepover with ex Jackson on Instagram
MAFS star Olivia has appeared to post a video of her ex-boyfriend Jackson snoring next to her in her Instagram story. Olivia first shared a video on the platform that showed her and Jackson out together for drinks at a bar. The next slide on Olivia’s story was the juicy...
The Project star makes pregnancy announcement live on air
The Project star Rachel Corbett announced live on air that she is pregnant with her first child. “I can no longer hold it in as the wardrobe department is sick of trying to hide it. I’m pregnant!” Rachel told viewers and her co-stars, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Helliar and Waleed Aly.
Katy Perry wants us all to know her eye glitch is just a ‘party trick’
What a strange week in music it’s been. There was the fake rumour about the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. There was everything Kanye did and said. And there was also Katy Perry, whose eye glitch had many fans worrying for her health. A clip of her recent Las...
Sophie Monk says Love Island will be ‘a lot looser’ than other seasons
Sophie Monk has given some insight into what viewers can expect from the upcoming season of Love Island, saying that “it’s a lot looser” than previous seasons. “It’s a lot looser. Because it’s not on prime time and it’s digital, which is the future,” she told Kyle Sandilands on Kyle and Jackie-O show today.
Fans’ loss: new Drake and 21 Savage collab delayed
Drake and 21 Savage are pushing back the release of their highly-anticipated collaboration… because their producer has COVID. The joint project is called Her Loss, but fans are the ones losing out because the album – due for release this Friday – has been pushed back a week.
The Block tradie Jon Jeremy ‘Jon Jon’ Bradey dies aged 42
The Block cast and crew members have paid tribute to “pool king” Jon Jeremy Bradey following his death at 42 on October 14. Jon-Jeremy – known best as Jon Jon – was a beloved series regular over the years and was often referred to as the “pool king” as he concreted pools for several past contestants, including Josh and Luke and Kirsty and Jess from last season.
Matthew Perry has apologised for those weird Keanu Reeves comments
Matthew Perry has attempted to explain his weird comments about Keanu Reeves after probably realising a lot of people really love the John Wick actor. The Friends star’s new memoir has been making headlines all week, but it was his unexpected hatred for Reeves that caused the biggest stir.
Son of Richard Wilkins opens up about coming out to his famous dad
Christian Wilkins, the son of Today Show entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, has opened up about the moment he came out as gay to his famous father. Speaking on Phoebe Burgess’ podcast Under the Gloss, the model and former Dancing With The Stars contestant reflected on a time that a friend told him that Richard was expecting him to formally “come out” – much to Christian’s dismay.
Listen to ‘Heartbreak High’ alum Ayesha Madon’s new single
Have you seen the reboot of Heartbreak High? Of course you probably have. Netflix decided to revive the iconic 90s Aussie show this year, and it’s proved to be a wise decision: the new Heartbreak High has remained in the top 10 TV shows on Netflix Down Under. It also spent three weeks in the global top 10, showing that there’s a global appetite to watch the chaotic events of Aussie high school life.
In-demand producer Fred again.. releases new album
Groundbreaking producer Fred again.. is heading to Australia next year, but before that, he released his new studio album, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), today. The notable album title has precedent for the English musician, continuing his diaristic approach to music: his two previous albums were called Actual Life 2 (February 2-October 15 2021) and Actual Life (February 2nd-July 19th), both released last year.
Nirvana’s only Australian tour was almost cancelled due to Cobain’s health
A new exhibition of material from Nirvana’s legendary Australian tour reveals it was almost canceled due to Cobain’s poor health. In a new exhibition of material, curated by Stephen “Pav” Pavlovic, who was a music promoter in the 90s, a plethora of new information came out about Nirvana’s one and only Australian tour. Pav was the one who originally booked Nirvana for the tour, and drove the ban around in his band from venue to venue.
Florence + the Machine extend Australian tour with A Day on the Green show
Florence + the Machine have extended their upcoming Australian tour with an A Day on the Green show in Queensland. Florence Welch and her band will now perform at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, located at Mount Cotton, on Saturday, March 18th (see full dates below). It brings the total amount of shows on the Australian leg of her Dance Fever Tour to seven.
Frank Ocean is launching new radio show ‘Homer Radio’ on Apple Music
Frank Ocean fans can get excited for a new radio show from the acclaimed hip-hop aritst, that has debuted on Apple Music. Ocean describes his new radio show, titled Homer Radio, as a “one hour window into what plays around [their] office after hours.”. ‘Homer’ refers to the jewelry...
Someone big is looking to replace Keith Urban on ‘The Voice’ Australia
Keith Urban recently said he would be stepping away from judging on The Voice Australia and his replacement is a big international star. The Australian country music singer, Keith Urban, will officially be stepping away from The Voice Australia. Seven has confirmed that his replacement will be a major international star that will serve as a judge for The Voice Australia 2023.
Watch Bon Iver and Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ together in person for the first time
Currently basking in the acclaim for her wildly successful new album, Taylor Swift found time to make a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver show. The pop saw stopped by the indie folk icon’s performance at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Wednesday to duet ‘Exile’ together in person for the first time.
Voices: The comedy industry is determined to silence mothers – why?
There are two areas of my life that have taught me equality still has some way to go: motherhood and the comedy industry. When you put the two together you soon realise there is still a very strong cultural pull that wants mums to be, essentially, voiceless.Gone are the days of calling a woman hysterical and palming her off to a doctorâ¯to subside her outrage at social pressures. However, we are still in the days of dismissing a mother’s voice as whiny, naggy, dull and uninteresting.One of the incredible things about stand-up comedy is that it is a place...
The Black Crowes add new Brisbane date to Australian tour
The Black Crowes have expanded their Australian tour, announcing a new date on the Brisbane leg after the first show on November 16th sold out. The additional date will be on Thursday, November 17, at Fortitude Music Hall, for which tickets are now on sale. The Black Crowes Australian tour...
Evan Peters wanted to ‘play someone normal’ before, well, Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters wanted to ‘play someone normal’ after years of intense roles, but clearly that wasn’t supposed to happen with Jeffrey Dahmer. After years of intense roles, including a stint on American Horror Story, Evan Peters had really wanted to take a break and ‘play someone normal,’ Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed. Clearly, Peters’ desire to tone down the intensity went unfulfilled, since he ended up playing the infamous serial killer in Murphy’s latest.
Megadeth, Parkway Drive & many more announced for Knotfest 2023
Just one day after it was confirmed the festival was heading Down Under, the inaugural lineup for Knotfest Australia is here. Slipknot are bringing their renowned festival to the country for the first time, expanding the event into new international territory. The curated Knotfest will head to Melbourne, Sydney and Melbourne in March of next year, and will be the first time the metal legends have performed here since 2016 (see full dates below).
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
It’s all about long-awaited sequels on Disney+ in November. Very long-awaited in some cases. On November 18th, Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s beloved Enchanted, premieres. Set several years into the future, Giselle has grown disillusioned – hence the title – with life in the big city, so she moves her growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville.
