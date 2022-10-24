Read full article on original website
Related
Parents, CMS board concerned about proposed changes to magnet schools program
HUNTERSVILLE — Parents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board members are unhappy with the proposed changes to its magnet program that were presented at Wednesday night’s board meeting. Trillium Springs Montessori in Huntersville and its students and staff would move into north Charlotte’s newer Lincoln Heights Academy next school year....
Anonymous gift to help eastern NC students develop literacy skills
The Craven County Partners In Education board announced the receipt of an anonymous gift memorializing Love Whitfield, a dedicated member of Oaks Road Academy, at the October board meeting. The gift of $500 is in Whitfield's memory.
Comments / 0