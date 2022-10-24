As the recipe developer behind the world’s best chocolate chip cookies (I’m so humble, right?), I never really go out of my way to purchase store-bought varieties. They don’t quite serve a purpose in my life when homemade, even break-and-bake dough options (which I’ve already ranked here), are literally the easiest things in the world to make. Like Easy Bake Oven-levels of easy, if I’m being completely honest. (No shade to you kitchen amateurs who have the fire department on speed dial, though.)

