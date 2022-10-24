HOUSTONIANS WERE CAPTIVATED by beloved Frank Billingsley's recounting of his family history at the Heritage Society's annual luncheon, where Billingsley was the event emcee. He told the tale of how his 11-generations-great grandfather Captain Jesse Billingsley led his men into the Battle of San Jacinto and originated the battle cry "Remember the Alamo." And this story was followed up by author Stephen Harrigan's onstage appearance, giving an insight into the pages of Big Wonderful Thing, Harrigan's latest book about Texas' struggle and triumph in a land of extremes. In conversation with podcaster Ken Wise, Harrigan discussed the Spanish explorers, Comanche warriors, Tejano activists and Texas wildcatters who have made our state so great.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO