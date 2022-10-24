Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Does Round Top: Local Designers' 'Fashion on the Farm' Party Flourishes
THANKS IN PART to creative Houstonians, Round Top has become so much more than an antique-shopping destination. Take, for example, the second annual Fashion on the Farm party, hosted by Houston-based designers Hunter Bell and Linsay Radcliffe. The shopping-and-cocktails event was held at Dog Trot Farm, and featured pop-up shops...
Laura Ward of Houston Children’s Charity Has a Heart for Children
THE HOUSTON CHILDREN'S Charity’s 25th-anniversary luncheon last November ended with a shock for Laura Ward, the co-founder and president and CEO of the nonprofit that has assisted kids in hard times since 1996. That’s when came the surprise announcement that Ward, a self-described “control freak” who thought the program she had arranged for the event had just ended, had been honored by Texas Children’s Hospital; it had named its Child Life Room in the Med Center after her.
Honoring Texas History, Heritage Society Lunch Was a 'Big, Wonderful Thing'
HOUSTONIANS WERE CAPTIVATED by beloved Frank Billingsley's recounting of his family history at the Heritage Society's annual luncheon, where Billingsley was the event emcee. He told the tale of how his 11-generations-great grandfather Captain Jesse Billingsley led his men into the Battle of San Jacinto and originated the battle cry "Remember the Alamo." And this story was followed up by author Stephen Harrigan's onstage appearance, giving an insight into the pages of Big Wonderful Thing, Harrigan's latest book about Texas' struggle and triumph in a land of extremes. In conversation with podcaster Ken Wise, Harrigan discussed the Spanish explorers, Comanche warriors, Tejano activists and Texas wildcatters who have made our state so great.
Important Yet 'Overlooked,' 'The Wreckers' Debuts at HGO this Weekend
THIS WEEKEND, THE Houston Grand Opera presents Dame Ethel Smyth’s The Wreckers, an overlooked opera composed between 1902 and 1904 by an overlooked English composer, who famously took a two-year break from music to commit herself to the women’s suffrage movement. Directed by Louisa Muller and starring Grammy...
Pat Benatar and Laura Ward Help Raise Millions at Houston Children’s Charity Gala
LAURA WARD, DUBBED one of Houston’s first ladies of philanthropy by Houston CityBook, took the stage at the 25th annual Houston Children’s Charity gala to welcome a fired-up crowd and rock legends to the Post Oak Hotel. Pat Benatar and hubby Neil Giraldo were the headliners at the event, always one of the liveliest and best attended events of the season — and this year a record breaker for its haul of more than $3.6 million!
