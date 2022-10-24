Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are The Best Soups In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Smell that? As soon as you walk through the door the unmistakable aroma of chicken, potato, tomato, chowder, or chili. Yep, it's soup season. But hold on! True soup lovers don't wait for a particular season. And I include myself in that group. We cook and eat soup all year long.
Minnesota Cannot Get Enough of These October Offerings
Fall time in Minnesota is spectacular in so many ways. The colors of the trees. Favorite food products to harvest. Octoberfest celebrations that combine all of these sites, smells and tastes to tempt you. Many of the areas in Minnesota are still painting a colorful canvas. Even these pine trees...
Minnesota Womans Amazing Cloud Picture Looks Like Ocean Waves
A lady in Minnesota recently posted a picture of some clouds that look like ocean waves in the sky and the folks went nuts!. According to WCCO in Minneapolis Theresa Lucas took the picture of this incredible cloud while she was on the road near Bemidji, Minnesota. The cloud formation...
Which Iowa, Minnesota, or South Dakota Town Is Best for Vampires?
Halloween certainly has its spooky side, but it should also be a time to maximize the fun as well. With that in mind, the folks at Lawn Love (with their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks) have compiled a list of '2022's Best Cities for Vampires'. So just how do...
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?
When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
Iowa Native Lands Grand Slam Gig as World Series Umpire
Game 1 of the World Series is tonight and even if you, like me, don't necessarily have a rooting interest in either of the teams playing (Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros) the games can still be fun to watch. In this year's series, an Iowa native will be behind the...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
The History behind Iowa’s Halloween Alternative: ‘Beggars’ Night’
When Halloween falls on a Monday like it does this year, a lot of parents will send their kids out Sunday night, with buckets in hand, to do a little early 'trick or treating'. But the concept of heading out on October 30th in search of candy, instead of the...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Parents in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota just got a bunch of new names to maybe NOT give to your child. And these are some good reasons to consider. I have lived in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota all my life. And for the most part, it seems midwesterners tend to stick with pretty traditional baby names.
Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking
Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?. Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.
Is South Dakota Crazy-Obsessed With Pumpkin Spice Lattes?
Pretty much everyone in the world loves Pumpkin Spice Lattes...except me, but that's beside the point. These fall drinks are one of the many reasons people enjoy the fall weather. You might say that Pumpkin Spice Lattes are the unofficial symbol of autumn. But out of the whole country, what...
ISU Sacks Are Adding Up To A Hefty Pork Donation
Iowa pork producers are at it again coming up with more ways to fight hunger in the state. The Iowa Pork Producers, Farm Credit Service of America, and Iowa State University Athletics have teamed up again to both raise money and donate pork. Throughout the 2022 football season, each time the Cyclones sacks the quarterback, $1,000 and 200 pounds of pork will be donated.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Crazy Experiments Conducted One Mile Under South Dakota Rock
South Dakota is home to many things: Mount Rushmore, The Black Hills, and also a secret underground facility conducting some of the most mind-boggling experiments on earth. Up until it closed, the Homestake Mine in Lead was the most extensive and deepest goldmine in the entire United States. In its 126-year history, the mine produced a staggering 41 million ounces of gold.
Minnesota Way Better Than South Dakota On “2022 Safest States”
A new 2022 study ranks Minnesota and Iowa as much safer places to live than South Dakota. What do you think?. The folks at WalletHub recently compared all 50 states to see which states tend to be safer places to live than other states. Turns out Minnesota came in at...
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
Meet the Different Types of Bats that Call South Dakota Home
This summer my kids became fascinated with the bats that flew over our backyard at twilight. We'd watch for them near the streetlight swooping in for a feast of moths and mosquitoes. We'd look for their distinctive floppy-flying style and listen for their high-pitched chatter. There are 12 species of...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0