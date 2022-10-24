Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Sets New Milestone in This Long-Term Metric: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Forms First “Golden Cross” in Months, BitBoy Says ADA Listing on FTX May Threaten Cardano, Bitstamp Brings SHIB to U.S.: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. XRP forms its first "golden cross" in months: details. On Oct. 23, market watchers could see XRP's daily moving average (MA) 50 crossing above the MA 200 for the first time in 15 months. This chart pattern is known as "golden cross," which is regarded as a long-term bullish indicator. The last time XRP’s "golden cross" was spotted was on July 17, 2021, and was followed up by a 176% price rally later. Analysts and traders usually interpret the golden cross as a sign of a defined uptrend. Since trend-following traders may be more inclined to buy after the most recent cross, this could lead to further price gains.
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
u.today
Here's How Bitcoin May Reach $24,000, Analyst Explains
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Scam Alert: SHIB and DOGE on Cardano Might Be Honeypots
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Return as DOGE Rise Above $0.072
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Pumps 20% and Outperforms SHIB
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, Price Recovers
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bonds.org: Game-changers in Cardano Decentralized Lending
Instant access to capital is the foundation of all innovation in DeFi. Liquid cash loans fuel the dreams of visionaries who dare to initiate change and drive technological progress forward. Luckily, with the Vasil hard fork, the same financial opportunities are now available on the Cardano ecosystem. Bonds.org is a...
u.today
Mina Protocol (MINA) Rallies by 10%, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's Exactly Why Bitcoin Is Rising in Last Few Days
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 28
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Introduces Token Sale, Attempts to Attract Aptos (APT), Trust Wallet (TWT) Customers
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bullish or Bearish? Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin Trading Is in Deep Freeze
New York-headquartered multinational investment management and financial services company Morgan Stanley has noted that Bitcoin trading is currently in a state of a deep freeze in its report. A recent number of Bitcoin units haven’t moved or traded over the past six months. The share of unmoved supply currently stands...
u.today
Aptos "Solana Killer" Airdrop Triggers Record High of Daily Transactions on This Chain
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
1.3 Trillion SHIB Moved in 858 and 420 Billion Lumps, Here's What's Happening
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB, DOGE Surge Together, Volume Skyrockets
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0