ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 KISS FM

A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place is Coming to Lubbock

Does anyone have a sugar craving that needs to be fixed? This new spot coming to Lubbock might do just that. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock ISD Opts-in to be First to try new Drug Disposal Program

Lubbock ISD will be the first district in the state of Texas to try the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. The program was launched by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on October 12 and LISD is quickly putting it into action. This program is looking to put an end to opioid abuse around schools in Texas since the state of Texas is ranked in the top-5 for opioid deaths.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?

When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes

Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Last Minute Places To Get Halloween Shopping in Lubbock

Are you still looking for a Halloween costume? These are seven different places you could get them right here easily. 7 Places You Can Get Halloween Costumes In Lubbock. Halloween is approaching, which means it's time to put together that costume you've been waiting for. Here are a few of the options you have to get costumes here in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Ranch House Restaurant In Downtown Lubbock Is Closing

Lubbock is losing another local favorite, this time it sounds like its for good. The Ranch House Restaurant in Downtown Lubbock announced on Thursday that they would soon be closing the doors for good. In 2017, the Ranch House first announced that it would close, but the restaurant was saved...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications

Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock

You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Woman Says She Escaped Being Kidnapped by Boyfriend

A Lubbock woman claims that she was kidnapped by her boyfriend and another person, but managed to escape. KAMC News reports that the unnamed victim had let her boyfriend and another person live at her place of residence since they "had nowhere to go." It was noted that the suspects would take part in "illegal transactions" out of the home.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People

A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Second Levelland Animal Control Officer Dies Following Crash

The second Levelland Animal Control Officer that was critically injured in a crash has passed away after being taken off of life support. The crash happened on Thursday, October 13th on Highway 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road. The officers were parked on the side of the road when a pickup truck drifted right and collided with the rear of their vehicle. 38-year-old Crystal Goforth was pronounced dead at the scene, but her partner, 41-year-old Jon Corder, was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LEVELLAND, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Restaraunt Serving Up Taylor Swift Cocktails

Midnight is calling and I must go. Yes you heard it right, all you Swifties can now enjoy Taylor Swift-inspired drinks right here in Lubbock and it is honestly so cool. My little brother and his friends came into town for the Texas Tech game last weekend and we went out to eat. I wanted to take them to a place with a cool atmosphere, food, and drinks so we went to Table 82.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy