A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place is Coming to Lubbock
Does anyone have a sugar craving that needs to be fixed? This new spot coming to Lubbock might do just that. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
Lubbock ISD Opts-in to be First to try new Drug Disposal Program
Lubbock ISD will be the first district in the state of Texas to try the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. The program was launched by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on October 12 and LISD is quickly putting it into action. This program is looking to put an end to opioid abuse around schools in Texas since the state of Texas is ranked in the top-5 for opioid deaths.
Are Lubbock Drivers Getting Scammed? Group Raising Money Sounds Oddly Familiar
Are Lubbock drivers being scammed? I'd say it is very possible. On Thursday a group appeared at the intersection of 82nd and Quaker, holding signs about a child named Luca battling a brain tumor and asking for money. But this isn't the first time I've seen this type of fundraiser before.
Have You Seen This Spooky Car Driving Around Lubbock?
We see a lot of crazy cars here in Lubbock, Texas Tech ones, weird color ones, ones with crazy things written on it but this is a new one for me. I have never seen or heard anyone talk about it. So I was driving home from work the other...
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Hosting Lubbock Shopping Event Saturday
We are all excited about the big game on Saturday. Not only is Patrick Mahomes going to be here but so will his mom. She has something special going on for the community of Lubbock. She is putting on a shopping event and welcoming the public. Randi Mahomes told KCBD,...
Does This Money Saving Starbucks Hack Work in Lubbock?
While many of us enjoy getting our daily coffee fix from coffee shops like Starbucks or Dutch Bros., it can get pretty pricey really fast. With smaller drinks costing around $4 and larger drinks ringing in closer to $7, it can all really add up. Apparently, based on a video...
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
Last Minute Places To Get Halloween Shopping in Lubbock
Are you still looking for a Halloween costume? These are seven different places you could get them right here easily. 7 Places You Can Get Halloween Costumes In Lubbock. Halloween is approaching, which means it's time to put together that costume you've been waiting for. Here are a few of the options you have to get costumes here in Lubbock.
‘Take It or Double It’: Student Goes Viral Handing Out Shots on Texas Tech Campus
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you are probably familiar with the ‘take it or double it and give it to the next person' trend. The trend works exactly how it sounds where you can either take what’s being offered to you, or pass, and the next person participating gets offered twice the amount, or can also pass and double it.
Ranch House Restaurant In Downtown Lubbock Is Closing
Lubbock is losing another local favorite, this time it sounds like its for good. The Ranch House Restaurant in Downtown Lubbock announced on Thursday that they would soon be closing the doors for good. In 2017, the Ranch House first announced that it would close, but the restaurant was saved...
Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications
Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock
You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
Take a Lubbock Shelter Dog Out for a Day of Halloween Fun This Saturday
If you don’t already have plans this Saturday or are looking for some fun Halloween activities to do in Lubbock, you should consider participating in the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Around Town. This is an opportunity for you to volunteer and get a shelter...
Lubbock Woman Says She Escaped Being Kidnapped by Boyfriend
A Lubbock woman claims that she was kidnapped by her boyfriend and another person, but managed to escape. KAMC News reports that the unnamed victim had let her boyfriend and another person live at her place of residence since they "had nowhere to go." It was noted that the suspects would take part in "illegal transactions" out of the home.
Carved Pumpkins Still Needed For Lubbock’s Pumpkin Trail
The City of Lubbock is hoping to have a really long Pumpkin Trail this year, but there is only one way that is going to happen, and that's if citizens donate carved pumpkins this week before the trail gets going. The 14th Annual Lubbock Pumpkin Trail is October 27-30th at...
Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People
A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
Second Levelland Animal Control Officer Dies Following Crash
The second Levelland Animal Control Officer that was critically injured in a crash has passed away after being taken off of life support. The crash happened on Thursday, October 13th on Highway 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road. The officers were parked on the side of the road when a pickup truck drifted right and collided with the rear of their vehicle. 38-year-old Crystal Goforth was pronounced dead at the scene, but her partner, 41-year-old Jon Corder, was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lubbock Restaraunt Serving Up Taylor Swift Cocktails
Midnight is calling and I must go. Yes you heard it right, all you Swifties can now enjoy Taylor Swift-inspired drinks right here in Lubbock and it is honestly so cool. My little brother and his friends came into town for the Texas Tech game last weekend and we went out to eat. I wanted to take them to a place with a cool atmosphere, food, and drinks so we went to Table 82.
