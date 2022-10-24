Read full article on original website
Could Paypal Be Opening A New NFT Marketplace?
Fintech pioneers PayPal may be building its own NFT Marketplace. It has become the latest mega-corporation to file patents and trademarks around NFTs and the metaverse. IP Attorney Mike Kondoudis confirmed the move in a Twitter post dated October 25th. In June, PayPal hinted at diving deeper into the metaverse at the CoinDesk Annual Consensus. You can read on to learn more about the patent and what this means for PayPal.
Blur NFT Marketplace Might Not Be As Safe As We Thought
Following a successful airdrop announcement, the now reviewed Blur NFT marketplace smart contracts paint a shady picture. The Blur NFT contracts, reviewed by Twitter user @0xQuit is a follow-up to his previous thread on the Blur airdrop. Read on to learn more about what the contract review has revealed. What...
Twitter Introduces “NFT Tiles” To Help Users View NFTs in App
Yesterday as news of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was finally confirmed, the social media platform introduced a new feature – NFT Tiles. The new NFT feature allows linked NFTs to appear in larger pictures alongside details about the NFT artworks. It will also include information about the artist and the title of the NFT art. It has been an exciting week for NFTs on social media, with Reddit NFTs exploding into the OpenSea charts.
Introducing Artpoint: The NFT Platform Reimagining Digital Art
Digital Art is revolutionizing the art industry, and Artpoint wants everyone to experience this new world. NFT art especially has exploded in the last two years, and this exciting new platform allows you to collect NFTs and track their exhibition in the real world. By connecting artists, collectors, and businesses, Artpoint is changing how and where we view art. Furthermore, with utility and community as cornerstones of the platform, there are some outstanding benefits to those who join.
Kongregate Introduces “Blood Vessels” Debut NFTs
Leading mobile game developer Kongregate is set to launch Blood Vessels’ first-ever public mint. Blood Vessels, the massive tabletop adventure experience, aims to provide a unique NFT experience to holders. The mint goes live to the public on October 26th. So, what is the Blood Vessels NFT? And how does this shape the new wave of storytelling? Let’s find out below!
