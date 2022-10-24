Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Singapore Mulls Ban on Letting Retail Investors Buy Crypto With Leverage
Besides potentially banning leveraged trading, Singapore regulators may also implement a knowledge test before letting users deal in crypto. Singapore’s financial watchdog has proposed restrictions on the use of credit or leverage when trading cryptocurrencies. The rules would stop any crypto firms from extending credit or leverage to retail...
Crypto Bank SEBA Launches Institutional Custody Service for Ethereum NFTs
After launching its custody service, Institutional investors will now be able to hold their CryptoPunks and Bored Apes NFTs with SEBA. Bored Apes are coming to Zug. SEBA bank, a crypto-friendly bank based in Switzerland, has added an NFT custody solution that gives customers the ability to hold well-known NFTs without managing private keys themselves.
Crypto.com Trading Volume Sinks 91% One Year After 'Brave' Matt Damon Ad
Whichever version of the Latin proverb you choose, Crypto.com’s exchange volume isn’t looking very brave, bold, or strong one year after unveiling its Matt Damon commercial. In the past year, Crypto.com’s normalized exchange volume has dropped by 91%, from $4 billion to $380 million per day, using a...
FTX Chief Teases Native Stablecoin Launch in ‘Not-Too-Distant Future’
CEO of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-dFried said collaborating on a stablecoin with another firm could be “really powerful.”. Crypto exchange FTX could soon launch its very own stablecoin, but would prefer to do so with a partner, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has said in a recent interview. “I think...
Dogecoin Soars 17% as Elon Musk Closes in on Twitter Deal
Dogecoin jumped more than 31% over the past two days, as its supporter Elon Musk closes in with a long-awaited Twitter deal. Dogecoin (DOGE) continued its bullish price action for the second straight day, with the leading meme coin jumping to a new monthly high of $0.08022 today, according to data from Coingecko.
Polkadot Privacy Project Manta Network Eyes Crypto’s Largest Trusted Setup Ever
Manta Network’s trusted setup ceremony will see some 5,000 participants laying the groundwork for its private payments service. From blowtorching computers to using radioactive dust from Chernobyl, crypto’s getting another trusted setup. This time, it’s its largest. P0xeidon Labs, Manta Network’s development team, today announced a trusted...
Dogecoin Joins Ethereum in Double-Digit Gains as Crypto Rallies
Dogecoin has jumped 10% over the past 24 hours alongside Ethereum. Shiba Inu has also enjoyed a hefty rally. Like a dog with two tails. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have staged impressive rallies this morning. As the cryptocurrency market stages a strong recovery following last week’s selloff, meme coins Shiba...
Binance Launches 'Reliable And Secure' Oracle Network
Binance has launched an oracle network for its BNB Chain ecosystem, which will connect the blockchain to real world data and vice versa. An “early bird program” involving ten BNB projects kicked off at the same time. The projects, which have already integrated the Binance Oracle, includes some...
Crypto Exchange Binance Confirms $500M Investment in Musk's Twitter Takeover
With Musk taking over Twitter, Binance confirmed that it’s an equity investor in the billionaire’s $44 billion acquisition. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, confirmed its participation as an equity investor in Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. “We're excited to be able to...
Telegram Launches Username Auction Using TON Blockchain
Users of the privacy-forward messaging service can bid on rare handles or sell their own. The popular instant messaging service Telegram launched its marketplace for Telegram handles on Thursday. “This will enable Telegram handles, comprising both usernames and channels, to be bought and sold using Toncoin,” explained Telegram in a...
Meta's Metaverse Division Reports $3.67 Billion Quarterly Loss
Meta revealed that its Reality Labs metaverse division lost over $3.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.63 billion at the same time last year. This year continues to be challenging for Meta's metaverse ambitions. In Q2 2022, the project lost a reported $2.8 billion. According to the quarterly report, Meta's Reality Labs has lost over $9.43 billion year-to-date.
Another NFT Marketplace Goes Zero Royalties in 'Race to the Bottom'
The token rewards-driven marketplace LooksRare will no longer enforce royalties and instead pay a share of protocol fees to creators. LooksRare, an Ethereum NFT marketplace, has made paying creator royalties optional when trading NFTs. The platform will let buyers opt into paying royalties, and also give a share of its...
Binance Will Help Elon Musk Use Crypto to Battle Twitter Bots
Binance is creating an internal team to help Twitter fight bot accounts using blockchain and crypto, the exchange confirmed to Decrypt on Friday. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange today announced itself as an equity investor in Twitter, pledging $500 million towards helping bridge social media and news to Web3.
Google Launches Cloud Node Engine For Ethereum Developers
Google is launching a cloud-based node engine service for Ethereum developers and projects, the tech company announced Thursday. Officially called Blockchain Node Engine, Google’s offering is a “fully managed service,” meaning customers won’t have to hire their own teams to maintain or monitor their nodes. Instead, Google says it “actively monitors the nodes and restarts them if anything goes wrong.”
Twitter Will Allow Users to Buy and Sell NFTs Through Tweets
Twitter will let users display NFT marketplace listings from certain platforms, including a button to let them buy and sell collectibles. Social media platform Twitter today announced that it will let users buy, sell, and display NFTs directly through tweets in partnership with four marketplaces. The integration, called NFT Tweet...
Equifax Wants to Help KYC DeFi and NFT Users—And Keep Their Data Private
Credit reporting giant Equifax, best known for one of the largest data breaches in history, will now help build a data privacy solution for Web3 projects. The company today announced that it has entered into an agreement with privacy-focused cloud company Oasis Labs to develop an identity management and know-your-customer (KYC) product for Web3 startups, such as DeFi protocols and NFT projects.
Teleport Creators Raise $9M to Build Decentralized Uber Rival on Solana
DEC’s TRIP protocol can power an array of blockchain-powered ridesharing apps, starting with the firm’s own Teleport. DEC, maker of The Rideshare Protocol (TRIP), has raised $9 million in seed funding to power the decentralized Uber rival. Beyond DEC’s own Teleport app, other companies can build their own...
No, PayPal Did Not Resurrect Its ‘Misinformation’ Penalty
Financial Twitter is again abuzz over rumors that PayPal, the world’s third-largest payments platform, has reinstated a controversial policy to fine its users for “misinformation.”. The uproar, however—which has drawn in many popular crypto influencers—appears to be over old news. BREAKING: 🛑 PayPal has brought back...
