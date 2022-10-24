Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City
Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
Torchy’s Tacos is Bringing the Heat to St. Pete
Although it was first announced over the summer, the company’s plan review didn’t officially hit public records until earlier this month.
denisesanger.com
Best rooftop restaurants in Tampa.
Is there anything better than enjoying dinner and a few cocktails on the roof overlooking the beach or city view? Add in some live music and signature cocktails, and you have a winning night!. One of my favorite things to do whenever I travel is to try new foods and...
tampamagazines.com
The Tampa Tarpon Tournament: The One That Got Away
Have you noticed the small concrete structure on Bayshore Boulevard near the Jose Gasparilla II pirate ship? Since 1995 it has been the site of “Fish On Bayshore,” public art by Lorraine Genovar and Wayne Fernandez featuring five colorful mixed-media fish. But originally it displayed and weighed the real thing — not just any fish, but the Atlantic tarpon, aka the silver king.
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic Dusty Rose Downtown St. Pete Wedding | The Birchwood
Maya and Paul's downtown St. Pete wedding featured a traidtional church ceremony, romantic color palette, and impromptu rooftop firework display in the heart of the waterfront city. “We chose black, dusty rose, burgundy, and gold because they felt warm and romantic, which helped us create the feeling we were going...
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
Bay News 9
No winners means next Powerball jackpot at $800 million, new mega-apartment complex planned for Lakewood Ranch and the Bucs look to bounce back vs. Ravens
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The weak cold front is slowing down and will stall as expected. Conditions will be slightly drier north of Hernando and Citrus County but most of the Tampa Bay area won't see a difference. Thursday will again feature partly...
Tampa food hall concept, The Hall at Midtown, isn't happening
Since the closure of Tampa Heights' flagship location, Wilson has opened two more of his state-of-the-art food halls.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
Bay News 9
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
Shopping with Purpose: The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market
Shopping for a cause makes you a star at The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market (HGM). The unique shopping experience, presented by Publix, serves as the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year and brings over 200 vendors and artisans from across the Tampa Bay region to the Florida State Fairgrounds. […]
Longboat Observer
Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton
To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
Old becomes new again at Sunken Gardens history center
Sunken Gardens opened up its new history center this month, which is actually housed in the original entrance and gift shop dating back to the 1940s.
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay looks to fill several call center positions
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said an influx in mental health and suicide calls has created a desperate need to fill call center positions.
The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living
Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
Photos: $12.5 million waterfront home hits market in St. Petersburg
A $12.5 million home known as "Villa Lovullu" has hit the market in the Tierra Verde community of St. Petersburg.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
