Albany Herald

Report: Fox Wants Brady at Super Bowl LVII

Even after a 3–5 start for his Buccaneers, fans may see Tom Brady on their screens at Super Bowl LVII. He may just not be lined up under center for the occasion.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized

Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Week 8 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

Like many of you, I was rocked by the news that Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase would be out for the next month or more due to a hip injury. You may already be worrying about whether or not he'll be available or playing like his old self for the fantasy postseason. It's a bit early for this kind of speculation, but unless you're blessed with a plethora of top receivers, you've got to stick with Chase at that critical time of the season as soon as he returns to the starting lineup.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Packers Top Receiver Allen Lazard Out Sunday vs. Bills

An extremely tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers won’t get any easier on Sunday, when Green Bay travels to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football. On Friday, the Packers announced that Rodgers will be without his top pass catcher, wide receiver Allen Lazard, to add to the adversity that the team has faced during its recent three-game slide.
GREEN BAY, WI
Albany Herald

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See

When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.

