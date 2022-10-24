Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful.
Report: Fox Wants Brady at Super Bowl LVII
Even after a 3–5 start for his Buccaneers, fans may see Tom Brady on their screens at Super Bowl LVII. He may just not be lined up under center for the occasion.
Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized
Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet
Like many of you, I was rocked by the news that Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase would be out for the next month or more due to a hip injury. You may already be worrying about whether or not he'll be available or playing like his old self for the fantasy postseason. It's a bit early for this kind of speculation, but unless you're blessed with a plethora of top receivers, you've got to stick with Chase at that critical time of the season as soon as he returns to the starting lineup.
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Can Mike Caldwell's Defense Recover vs. Russell Wilson?
After the Jaguars defense allowed Daniel Jones to rush for 107 yards, it became clear that the unit struggles against mobile quarterbacks. They potentially face off against another on Sunday.
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months.
Packers Top Receiver Allen Lazard Out Sunday vs. Bills
An extremely tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers won’t get any easier on Sunday, when Green Bay travels to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football. On Friday, the Packers announced that Rodgers will be without his top pass catcher, wide receiver Allen Lazard, to add to the adversity that the team has faced during its recent three-game slide.
NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider
The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat.
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Report: Dodgers Like Correa If Turner Leaves in Free Agency
The Dodgers face a big decision at shortstop this offseason, as Trea Turner is set to hit free agency. While Los Angeles would prefer to keep Turner, it is possible that another team is more aggressive for the All-Star.
