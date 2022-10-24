ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Jacob Tremblay Shared "How It Started Vs. How It's Going" Pictures, And He's Clearly Not A 3-Foot-Tall Kid Anymore

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

It's been a doozy on the "Dangit, I'm old" front lately.

Paramount Pictures

Earlier this year, we found out that Nadya "Octomom" Suleman's octuplets are teenagers now.

@nadyasuleman / Via instagram.com

We found out Jon and Kate Gosselin's kids are 18.

@jongosselin1 / Via instagram.com

And to top it all off, we had Sophia Grace announce her pregnancy .

@sophiagrace / Via youtube.com

*Throws jewels over the Titanic *

Paramount Pictures

And now Jacob Tremblay has the audacity to just, like, age!

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

If you remember, Jacob was everywhere like five to six years ago.

Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

He was in that movie Room .

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He was the talk of every awards show.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He was everywhere!

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Well, friends, he's 16 now and no longer a tiny child.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Jacob shared a "how it started vs. how it's going" meme on Twitter:

how it started vs how it's going...

@JacobTremblay 01:27 AM - 23 Oct 2022

Yep, this is him now.

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

Jacob voices a character in Netflix's My Father's Dragon .

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

So, yeah, just another reminder of our mortality.

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

Ciao!

Paramount Pictures

