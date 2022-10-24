ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

A Pennsylvania county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say

In a one-year period, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from the fee, which experts say is almost impossible to challenge. This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s Investigator newsletter, which offers behind-the-scenes looks at our reporting and a roundup of the best accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
John Fetterman’s rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency. Appearing on stage five months after his stroke, Fetterman,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fact-checking misleading claims from the Fetterman-Oz debate

Tuesday’s debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race featured multiple claims from Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that don’t align with the facts. Over the course of an hour, both candidates in the closely watched race sparred over a range of topics including fracking, crime, and social security.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Donald Trump to visit Pennsylvania ahead of Nov. 8 election

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Westmoreland County just three days before the November 8 election. Trump will be coming to Latrobe “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of Trump Endorsed America First candidates, including Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for United States Senate,” according to a statement from his post-presidential political committee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
That Cardboard Box in Your Home Is Fueling Election Denial

Dick and Liz Uihlein of Illinois are the largest contributors to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano,. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Series: The Secret IRS Files. Inside the Tax Records of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Secretary of State reminds voters possible delays in election results are typical

“It's really important for us to get accurate information about the election process in Pennsylvania." Leigh M. Chapman, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state, detailed how the state will handle vote counting in the upcoming election and said it will likely take several days until results are complete and certified. Final results traditionally take days if not weeks to compile.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa.’s natural gas industry set to get billions in state tax credits

We hold ourselves to high standards of accuracy and fairness. That’s why when we make mistakes we admit and correct them, either in the same venue in which they were made – such as on-air and online – or both. We correct all errors of fact and invite you to help keep us accountable, by emailing us at news@witf.org or reaching out to us on the WITF Facebook page or WITF News feed on Twitter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Doug Mastriano wants to use Pa. state police to bus migrants to Delaware. Here’s why that breaks both federal and state law.

If elected governor this November, Republican state senator Doug Mastriano said he’d transport undocumented immigrants in the commonwealth across state lines. He explained his proposal during a town hall in York, which aired on FOX News Wednesday, hosted by Sean Hannity and Newt Gingrich. During his closing statements, Mastriano...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Most outside spending on Pennsylvania’s governor’s race has one aim: to defeat Doug Mastriano

Groups that can’t directly coordinate with political campaigns have spent $2.5 million on ads, polls, knocking on doors, and more to influence Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Democrat John Fetterman faces Republican Mehmet Oz at Pennsylvania U. S. Senate debate 5 months after stroke

The biggest question coming out of the debate was whether it would have a lasting impact coming two weeks before the election and more than 600,000 ballots already cast. More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg, PA
