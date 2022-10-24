Read full article on original website
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers. They were letter templates....
In Pa. Senate race, Fetterman and Oz change views on fracking, trying to match voters
Public opinion divided on natural gas extraction; most don't want it banned. In a debate with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman this week, Dr. Mehmet Oz gushed about fracking’s economic potential in the state. “I’ve been consistent,” he said. “Fracking has been demonstrated – it’s a very old technology...
Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor deploy religion in contrasting ways
The two candidates are appealing to the contrasting religious and ethnic demographics that have supported each side in recent campaigns. At the start of a campaign event in Pennsylvania’s rural southwestern corner, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano stood at the front of a church, to the backdrop of an oversized campaign sign and a towering cross.
A Pennsylvania county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
In a one-year period, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from the fee, which experts say is almost impossible to challenge. This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s Investigator newsletter, which offers behind-the-scenes looks at our reporting and a roundup of the best accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free.
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and...
John Fetterman’s rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency. Appearing on stage five months after his stroke, Fetterman,...
Ohio and Pennsylvania voters aren’t reading from their assigned scripts
Voters in two districts have a chance to decide control of Congress this fall. They’re inundated with ads and speeches. Yet interviews in those districts in Ohio and Pennsylvania found many voters not necessarily thinking through the issues as their parties would prefer. Some Democrats voiced concerns about crime...
Fact-checking misleading claims from the Fetterman-Oz debate
Tuesday’s debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race featured multiple claims from Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that don’t align with the facts. Over the course of an hour, both candidates in the closely watched race sparred over a range of topics including fracking, crime, and social security.
Donald Trump to visit Pennsylvania ahead of Nov. 8 election
Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Westmoreland County just three days before the November 8 election. Trump will be coming to Latrobe “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of Trump Endorsed America First candidates, including Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for United States Senate,” according to a statement from his post-presidential political committee.
That Cardboard Box in Your Home Is Fueling Election Denial
Dick and Liz Uihlein of Illinois are the largest contributors to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano,. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Series: The Secret IRS Files. Inside the Tax Records of the...
Pennsylvania Secretary of State reminds voters possible delays in election results are typical
“It's really important for us to get accurate information about the election process in Pennsylvania." Leigh M. Chapman, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state, detailed how the state will handle vote counting in the upcoming election and said it will likely take several days until results are complete and certified. Final results traditionally take days if not weeks to compile.
Pa.’s natural gas industry set to get billions in state tax credits
We hold ourselves to high standards of accuracy and fairness. That’s why when we make mistakes we admit and correct them, either in the same venue in which they were made – such as on-air and online – or both. We correct all errors of fact and invite you to help keep us accountable, by emailing us at news@witf.org or reaching out to us on the WITF Facebook page or WITF News feed on Twitter.
Bill to simplify medical insurance in Pennsylvania heads to Tom Wolf’s desk
The measure aims to help doctors get insurance approval to treat patients. Pennsylvania state lawmakers have passed a bill that supporters say will make it easier for doctors to treat patients by streamlining how they work with health insurers. The governor is expected to sign the bill into law. The...
Doug Mastriano wants to use Pa. state police to bus migrants to Delaware. Here’s why that breaks both federal and state law.
If elected governor this November, Republican state senator Doug Mastriano said he’d transport undocumented immigrants in the commonwealth across state lines. He explained his proposal during a town hall in York, which aired on FOX News Wednesday, hosted by Sean Hannity and Newt Gingrich. During his closing statements, Mastriano...
Most outside spending on Pennsylvania’s governor’s race has one aim: to defeat Doug Mastriano
Groups that can’t directly coordinate with political campaigns have spent $2.5 million on ads, polls, knocking on doors, and more to influence Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
Pennsylvania to monitor emerging drugs in the addiction and overdose epidemic
Preliminary state data shows that 3,018 people in Pennsylvania have died from a drug overdose so far this year. Traditional opioid prescribing and related overdoses across the state are steadily declining, but fentanyl continues to fuel overdose deaths in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Now, state officials say they’re closely monitoring...
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Democrat John Fetterman faces Republican Mehmet Oz at Pennsylvania U. S. Senate debate 5 months after stroke
The biggest question coming out of the debate was whether it would have a lasting impact coming two weeks before the election and more than 600,000 ballots already cast. More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.
Justices to sort out if Pennsylvania mail-in ballot envelopes need dates
Senior Pennsylvania elections officials argued in a new court filing Tuesday that handwritten dates on the envelopes that many state voters use to mail in ballots should not be deemed mandatory, in part because of a half-century-old legislative ruling deemphasizing their importance. The filing, made under a compressed schedule laid...
Track how Pennsylvania municipalities are using federal stimulus funding
Pennsylvania counties, cities, and local governments have received $6.15 billion in stimulus money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Here’s how to find out what your community will do with the funds. Min Xian/SpotlightPA. This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by...
