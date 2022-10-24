Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Making sense of Cam Taylor-Britt’s sudden playing time
So much of this year’s NFL Draft discourse regarding the Cincinnati Bengals involved the cornerback position. Would the team be content giving Eli Apple a starting spot after an up-and-down 2021 season, or would an early-round pick come in and compete for the job?. The answer seemed to be...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/26): Ted Karras predicted Tyler Boyd’s touchdown
Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes (80.1 percent) for 481 yards and three TDs for a passer rating of 138.2. He led the NFL in Week 7 in completions, passing yards and passer rating, and his passing yardage total was the third-most in a single game in Bengals history. Burrow also ran three times for 20 yards with a one-yard TD in the third quarter. He became the third player in NFL history with at least 475 passing yards, three TD passes and one rushing TD in a single game, joining Norm Van Brocklin (1951) and Billy Volek (2004).
Cincy Jungle
Bengals games that Ja’Marr Chase is set to miss depending on length of absence
New dropped yesterday afternoon that Cincinnati Bengals star wide-out, Ja’Marr Chase, is going to be sidelined for the next four-six weeks with a hip fracture. This injury news came out just as the Bengals offense seemed to get into rhythm after a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Nevertheless, this Bengals squad will have to continue to take steps forward, to continue pushing for the top spot in the division.
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Harvesting Wins
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of back-to-back wins, beating the Atlanta Falcons handily. The offense is clicking and at just the right time, as the team travels to Cleveland for the first “Battle of Ohio” of 2022. This week, we recap the Falcons win and feel-good vibes...
Cincy Jungle
Cam Taylor-Britt hit a rookie wall and is working to breakthrough
Cam Taylor-Britt came into the Queen City with high expectations. The Bengals knew they needed a solid second-string cornerback on the other side of Chidobe Awuzie, and they thought the cornerback from Nebraska could be that guy. The expectations are still there, and Taylor-Britt looked good against Atlanta, recording three...
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Cincy Jungle
Best available free agent wide receivers for Bengals to consider
The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks. It looks like he will be put on injured reserve, which will open up a roster spot the team could potentially fill that spot with a veteran receiver. Here are some names to look out for.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor: Logan Wilson trending in the right direction
The Cincinnati Bengals will face one of the league’s best rushing attacks Monday night when they take on the Cleveland Browns. Ahead of the matchup, Head Coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media and gave an encouraging update on linebacker Logan Wilson’s status for the AFC North clash.
Cincy Jungle
Heyyyy You CAN Go Deep Against 2-Deep Shells!!
We all heard the ridiculous quote from earlier this season about how you "can't go deep" against the various 2-deep shells, and that's what was frustrating our offense. The simple rebuttal to that was "if all it took to stop our offense was running Cover-2, defenses would've figured it out long before now" and we never would've made our run last season.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase will reportedly avoid going on injured reserve
When news broke that Ja’Marr Chase would be out 4-6 weeks with a hip injury, the belief was the Cincinnati Bengals would eventually place him on injured reserve. However, if Chase were to return within four weeks, it makes sense to keep him off IR since the Bengals have two games coming up, followed by a bye week, then Week 11 rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincy Jungle
Confidence among Bengals fans continues to grow
Things have been going well for the Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks, all things considered. The team has won four of their last five games, with the offense finally looking to have come alive. Zac Taylor and co. seem to have fully adapted the shotgun offense, leading to the big plays of 2021 showing up again this season. As a result, we are looking at a more confident offense.
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Cam Taylor-Britt shows potential
The Cincinnati Bengals’ pro scouting department and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have a great track record of finding players who have not panned out for other teams and making them key contributors in Cincinnati. Tre Flowers is one example and so far Jay Tufele looks like another. The greatest...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals awards in Week 7 win over Falcons
In Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the Falcons, the Bengals had a number of big plays and moments to seal the victory. Plays encompassing both big amounts of yards and small amounts told the tale of the tape. Cast your vote on the Cincinnati Bengals’ weekly awards and sound off...
Tampa Bay Tech gets the job done against Armwood
SEFFNER — His team hadn’t just been used to winning, Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts said. It had been used to winning big. Coming into Friday’s game against Armwood, all of the the Titans’ wins were by an average of five touchdowns. But against the Hawks, Tampa Bay Tech’s offense just couldn’t seem to find its footing; pass after pass fell incomplete, and leading rusher Rod Gainey Jr. was unable to break off his signature long runs.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Browns Injury Report: Trey Hendrickson, Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett DNP
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Friday, preparing for Monday’s AFC North clash with the Cleveland Browns. As we all absorb the unfortunate Ja’Marr Chase news, there were a few more players to watch out for on the team’s official injury report. Players who...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: How Cordell Volson is trending in the right direction
Just be good enough. Average enough, even. That’s been the hope for Cincinnati Bengals rookie left guard Cordell Volson. At least, that’s been the hope on the outside looking in. Through his first seven starts, Volson has been along for the usual rookie offensive lineman roller coaster. Pass-rushers...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Things are about to get wild when the Cincinnati Bengals go down the highway to take on the Cleveland Browns. This Monday Night Football game falls on Halloween, so you should expect plenty of puns leading up and following the game from the media covering it. The Bengals are coming...
Comments / 0