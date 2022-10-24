ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (10/26): Ted Karras predicted Tyler Boyd’s touchdown

Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes (80.1 percent) for 481 yards and three TDs for a passer rating of 138.2. He led the NFL in Week 7 in completions, passing yards and passer rating, and his passing yardage total was the third-most in a single game in Bengals history. Burrow also ran three times for 20 yards with a one-yard TD in the third quarter. He became the third player in NFL history with at least 475 passing yards, three TD passes and one rushing TD in a single game, joining Norm Van Brocklin (1951) and Billy Volek (2004).
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals games that Ja’Marr Chase is set to miss depending on length of absence

New dropped yesterday afternoon that Cincinnati Bengals star wide-out, Ja’Marr Chase, is going to be sidelined for the next four-six weeks with a hip fracture. This injury news came out just as the Bengals offense seemed to get into rhythm after a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Nevertheless, this Bengals squad will have to continue to take steps forward, to continue pushing for the top spot in the division.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Harvesting Wins

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of back-to-back wins, beating the Atlanta Falcons handily. The offense is clicking and at just the right time, as the team travels to Cleveland for the first “Battle of Ohio” of 2022. This week, we recap the Falcons win and feel-good vibes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Cam Taylor-Britt hit a rookie wall and is working to breakthrough

Cam Taylor-Britt came into the Queen City with high expectations. The Bengals knew they needed a solid second-string cornerback on the other side of Chidobe Awuzie, and they thought the cornerback from Nebraska could be that guy. The expectations are still there, and Taylor-Britt looked good against Atlanta, recording three...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincy Jungle

Best available free agent wide receivers for Bengals to consider

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks. It looks like he will be put on injured reserve, which will open up a roster spot the team could potentially fill that spot with a veteran receiver. Here are some names to look out for.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor: Logan Wilson trending in the right direction

The Cincinnati Bengals will face one of the league’s best rushing attacks Monday night when they take on the Cleveland Browns. Ahead of the matchup, Head Coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media and gave an encouraging update on linebacker Logan Wilson’s status for the AFC North clash.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Heyyyy You CAN Go Deep Against 2-Deep Shells!!

We all heard the ridiculous quote from earlier this season about how you "can't go deep" against the various 2-deep shells, and that's what was frustrating our offense. The simple rebuttal to that was "if all it took to stop our offense was running Cover-2, defenses would've figured it out long before now" and we never would've made our run last season.
ATLANTA, GA
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase will reportedly avoid going on injured reserve

When news broke that Ja’Marr Chase would be out 4-6 weeks with a hip injury, the belief was the Cincinnati Bengals would eventually place him on injured reserve. However, if Chase were to return within four weeks, it makes sense to keep him off IR since the Bengals have two games coming up, followed by a bye week, then Week 11 rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Confidence among Bengals fans continues to grow

Things have been going well for the Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks, all things considered. The team has won four of their last five games, with the offense finally looking to have come alive. Zac Taylor and co. seem to have fully adapted the shotgun offense, leading to the big plays of 2021 showing up again this season. As a result, we are looking at a more confident offense.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Film Room: Cam Taylor-Britt shows potential

The Cincinnati Bengals’ pro scouting department and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have a great track record of finding players who have not panned out for other teams and making them key contributors in Cincinnati. Tre Flowers is one example and so far Jay Tufele looks like another. The greatest...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals awards in Week 7 win over Falcons

In Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the Falcons, the Bengals had a number of big plays and moments to seal the victory. Plays encompassing both big amounts of yards and small amounts told the tale of the tape. Cast your vote on the Cincinnati Bengals’ weekly awards and sound off...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Tech gets the job done against Armwood

SEFFNER — His team hadn’t just been used to winning, Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts said. It had been used to winning big. Coming into Friday’s game against Armwood, all of the the Titans’ wins were by an average of five touchdowns. But against the Hawks, Tampa Bay Tech’s offense just couldn’t seem to find its footing; pass after pass fell incomplete, and leading rusher Rod Gainey Jr. was unable to break off his signature long runs.
TAMPA, FL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Things are about to get wild when the Cincinnati Bengals go down the highway to take on the Cleveland Browns. This Monday Night Football game falls on Halloween, so you should expect plenty of puns leading up and following the game from the media covering it. The Bengals are coming...
CLEVELAND, OH

