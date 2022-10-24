ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 13

Related
KHOU

Who is Gov. Greg Abbott and what does he stand for?

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He's running against his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. If he wins, Abbott will become the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms. Abbott, 64, was first elected governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. He has...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Houston area

KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Who is Beto O'Rourke and what does he stand for?

HOUSTON — Beto O'Rourke is running for governor in 2022. He's going against Gov. Greg Abbott, his Republican opponent. O'Rourke, 50, served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019. He was also a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling

Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election. Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue. “I will not allow our record-breaking economy to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas

Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy