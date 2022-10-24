Read full article on original website
Related
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Who is Gov. Greg Abbott and what does he stand for?
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He's running against his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. If he wins, Abbott will become the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms. Abbott, 64, was first elected governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. He has...
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Houston area
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
KHOU
Who is Beto O'Rourke and what does he stand for?
HOUSTON — Beto O'Rourke is running for governor in 2022. He's going against Gov. Greg Abbott, his Republican opponent. O'Rourke, 50, served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019. He was also a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
KWTX
O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites to rally supporters during early voting period
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th. Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose...
Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling
Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
fox4news.com
First day of early voting numbers in North Texas down more than 35% from 2018
DALLAS - Turnout for the first day of early voting in North Texas was more than 35% lower than in the last midterm election. And while Monday’s rainy weather may have factored into that, the numbers suggest enthusiasm among voters just might not be as high. Turnout can make...
Greg Abbott’s power grab: Republican overrides officials — and judges — to push Texas further right
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica's Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published. Also, sign up for The Brief,...
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
What you can wear to vote in person changed this year
Be sure you know the new voting dress code before going to the polls in Texas -Edmond Dantes/Pexels. The voting dress code changed in Texas. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to know what you can and cannot wear to the polls.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election. Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue. “I will not allow our record-breaking economy to […]
Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas
Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
KSAT 12
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
Comments / 13