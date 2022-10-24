ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Des Moines man shot near convenience store

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area

(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Iowa doctors see ‘concerning’ rise in RSV cases

DES MOINES, IOWA — The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is common for infants and young children, and local doctors say it is increasing in central Iowa and across the country. “Both inpatient and in the clinics we have seen a pretty significant increase in RSV cases,” said Chloe Butler, the Medical Director of inpatient pediatric […]
