Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Related
Commercial Observer
Manhattan’s 425 Park Avenue Officially Opens at 85 Percent Leased
Sacred, hallowed, heroic, iconic. These were among the adjectives used to describe Park Avenue by those behind the construction of its newest skyscraper at an Oct. 26 event marking its opening. David Levinson and Robert Lapidus, the partners behind L&L Holding Company, talked about the travails of building 425 Park...
Commercial Observer
Meta to Drop $3B to Cut Down Its Office Space
Meta might be expected to create a New York City campus around Pennsylvania Station, but the firm plans to drop serious coin to get out of office leases as it works to cut costs. Facebook’s parent company will spend at least $2.9 billion from the end of this year through...
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Commercial Observer
Extell Lands $425M Construction Loan for UES Medical Building
Extell Development has landed $425 million of construction financing to build a medical office building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that is partially preleased to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), Commercial Observer can first report. A consortium led by InterVest Capital Partners — formerly Wafra Capital Partners —...
Commercial Observer
Arch Companies Sues JV Partners in SoHo Apartment Building Dispute
It took more than two decades to get the ritzy SoHo apartment building at 11 Greene Street off the ground, but the six-story property isn’t out of the woods yet. Arch Companies sued its joint venture partners Perot 11 Greene Investor LLC (an entity which shares an address with ABS Partners) and TDRT 11 Greene Street LLC for allegedly failing to reimburse Arch for the $1.14 million it invested in the 31-unit luxury rental asset, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court.
Commercial Observer
Ikea Closing 115K-SF Queens Outpost in December
Ikea plans to close its 115,000-square-foot Queens outpost inside the Rego Center mall in December, less than two years after opening its doors. The Swedish retailer sent an email to customers Wednesday morning notifying them that the store inside Vornado Realty Trust’s three-story shopping center at 96-05 Queens Boulevard would sell its last piece of flat-packed furniture Dec. 3.
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Commercial Observer
Trisha Connolly Leaves Ackman-Ziff for Avison Young
Trisha Connolly, who most recently served as a managing director for Ackman-Ziff, has joined Avison Young as principal and chief operating officer for the firm’s U.S. capital markets group in New York, Commercial Observer has learned. In her new role, Connolly will work closely with Avison Young’s U.S. capital...
Comments / 0