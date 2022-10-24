Read full article on original website
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Deep Water Dilemmas: Previewing ‘Batman’ #129
Failsafe has countered every move Batman and the Justice League have attempted. Is the Dark Knight out of options on…Earth? The bestselling Failsafe arc continues! In the backup, we travel back to the early years of the Dark Knight Detective, revisiting his most psychedelic/mind-breaking period and the dawn of his backup protection system…ZUR-EN-ARRH!”
Your First Look At Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ New Series ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #1, the premiere issue of their brand new horror series from Tate Brombal, as he brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios, with artist Nick Robles and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Greyson’s world is crumbling following his brother’s sudden and...
War On All Fronts: Previewing ‘Dark Knights Of Steel’ #8
“The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement! Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?”. Dark Knights of Steel #8 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
To Boldly Go Once More: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #1
‘Star Trek’ had a lot of expectations and hype surrounding it before the title even launched, but with just the first issue it meets and exceeds them very easily. This is a complete love letter to not just Star Trek and its legacy, but all the people and things that have been part of the franchise for almost sixty years. The future of Star Trek is very very bright.
First Look: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
Preview: Surge Is On A Rampage In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #54
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #54, out today from writer Evan Stanley, artist Natalie Haines, colorist Reggie Graham, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge’s rampage, but they’re no match for her this time around.’
Skybound Surprises With A Freaky First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #3
Skybound has revealed a first look at the two scary strips to be found loitering with intent in its upcoming Creepshow #3. “First, we have Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla welcome you to a barbershop where the locals share tales of their greatest kills, and the hunters can just as easily become prey. Francesco is additionally on duty for colors, and Pat Brosseau (I HATE THIS PLACE) letters the story. ”
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Chainsaw Man’
In a world where devils are born from human fears, a young depressed man named Denji forms a contract with a doglike devil with the power of chainsaws and becomes Chainsaw Man. The manga, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto (Fire Punch) was apparently inspired by FLCL and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Now is the perfect time to slice into 2022’s most anticipated anime from Studio MAPPA.
First Look: A Cynical Convict Turned Reluctant Hero In ‘Dead Seas’ #1
Part Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House, Dead Seas is a supernatural thriller that reunites the Star Wars: The High Republic writer-and-artist team for a tale of specters, prisoners, pirates, and disaster on the open ocean. Issue #1 follows a cynical convict turned reluctant hero after he finds himself trapped on a sinking prison ship swarming with ghosts. Can he unite desperate criminals, pirates, and brutal guards as they try to escape a watery grave?
Dark Horse Books Collects Steve Niles And Glenn Fabry’s ‘Lot 13’
Dark Horse Books has announced Lot 13, a terrifying horror story from the minds of Steve Niles and Glenn Fabry. Originally published by DC Comics in single issues, this edition collects the full series for the first time in print. In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert...
‘Spirited Away’ Meets ‘Monsters Inc’ In ‘Oni: Thunder Gods Tale’
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale is an animated series by Tonko House (The Dam Keeper). The story takes place in a world of oddball gods and monsters from Japanese mythology. We follow young Onari on her quest to become a legendary hero and protect her peaceful village from the mysterious Oni. The visual style of the film takes inspiration from stop-motion puppetry and looks a stunning and heartwarming debut series from Tonko House.
Streaming And Screaming: ‘My Little Goat’
My Little Goat is a disturbing dark fairy tale told in stop-motion animation by Tomoki Misato. In the short a mother goat rescues her little goats from the wolf’s belly. But, she can’t find her eldest son Toruku. Misato manges to explore the full gambit of horror, empathy, and surreal comedy. The animation only adds to the unsettling tone.
Previewing Zoe Thorogood’s ‘It’s Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth’
“Cartoonist ZOE THOROGOOD records six months of her own life as it falls apart in a desperate attempt to put it back together again in the only way she knows how. IT’S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH is an intimate metanarrative that looks into the life of a selfish artist who must create for her own survival.
IDW Announces ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast Of The Moon’ Film Prequel Tie-In
Ahead of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, IDW has announced a comic prequel, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—The Feast of the Moon, which will be available in February 2023, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. It will be written by Jeremy Lambert (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ellen Boener with art by Eduardo Ferigato (Last Flight Out) and Guillermo Sanna (Luke Cage) and introduces the film’s antiheroes Edgin, Holga, and more in a “thrilling, hilarious, and unexpected story of events leading up to the epic calamity that will ultimately ensnare them.”
‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ To Be Published In Both English And Spanish
Writer Josh Trujillo and artist Adrián Gutiérrez are bringing Jaime Reyes, a.k.a. Blue Beetle, back to DC Comics with Blue Beetle: Graduation Day. And it’s going to be launched as both English and Spanish editions. “Fans first got a peek at the new series in DC’s Round...
Cat Got Your Tongue?: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #48
‘Catwoman’ takes the international mission of the cat burglar and turns it into a rescue mission blocked by family drama and a masked criminal with a score to settle. Such a gorgeous, emotional, sexy, and fun series that keeps building upon what has come before as it takes the title character further and further while keeping her in the spotlight she deserves to be living within.
Looking For Answers During Times Of War Can Be Tough: Previewing ’20th Century Men’ #3
The war rages on! Krylov now embedded with the Iron Star’s forces sees the brutality of battle up close! Can he make it out alive with his sanity intact? It’s a story that takes us from the deserts of Afghanistan to the United States capital-and all the way to Mars!
AfterShock Comics’ Announces ‘Bram Stoker Monster Hunter’
Bram Stoker Monster Hunter is the new series from writers Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Adam Glass – The writing team behind Mary Shelley Monster Hunter – artist Emilio Pilliu and letterer: Sal Cipriano. And coming out from AfterShock early next year. Here’s more on the plot, more from the...
‘Seven Knights II’ Celebrates Halloween With Two New Characters And Special Themed Limited Event
With Halloween just around the corner, Seven Knights II looks to get into the festive spirit with special themed content in the latest update. Players can expect two new characters and a limited-time event. The latest additions Black Viper Casper (Legendary) and Dragon Champion Cheng Chen (Legendary). The former is...
