ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Police Are Investigating Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a serious accident involving a pedestrian. Early Monday morning a person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not hurt. The crash closed...
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Organization Reaches Out To Family Of Man Injured In Accident

The Evansville man that was severely injured in late August is getting help from a local organization. Skip Chamberlain was in his dump truck at Cass and S. Weinbach Avenue when he was hit by a speeding car that ran a stop sign. Chamberlain hit a pole flipping his vehicle...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man jailed after hit and run

Jasper police investigated a hit and run last Friday. Just before 10-am, officers went to Wernsing Road to investigate an accident. Police say a vehicle hit a woman in a parking lot and she was dragged by the vehicle and suffered several injuries. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting

Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Blaine Laughlin, 33, of Odon, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $3,500 and bond was posted. Jason Sturgeon, 48, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Jasper man hurt in head-on crash

A Jasper, Indiana man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Jasper Police Department says it was called to a crash in the area of East 3rd Avenue near South A Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. JPD says 39-year-old...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are providing an update on a crash that happened Monday morning. As previously reported, officials with the Owensboro Police Department said that the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road was shut down after a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. Police now tell us...
OWENSBORO, KY
vincennespbs.org

State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan

A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about tax warrant scam

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, residents say they have been contacted about a phone call and letter they received regarding a tax warrant. Some residents received a letter...
iustv.com

Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife

A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that had been set to start next week has been canceled. Court officials say Makaylee Opperman has accepted a plea deal in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Kamari Opperman. Officials say murder and other charges are dropped, and Opperman agreed to plead guilty...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy