Related
14news.com
Dispatch: No injuries after two crashes involving multiple vehicles on Epworth Rd.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A lane of Epworth Road is back open after two accidents closed it down. According to dispatch, responders were dispatched to Epworth Road just south of State Road 66 near the Deaconess Gateway campus in Newburgh. Officials say the call came in around 7:08 p.m. Dispatch...
wevv.com
Evansville Police investigate attempted murder of man at center of drug investigation
We're learning more information on an attempted murder investigation that started in Evansville on Thursday night. It started when Evansville Police were called to a home on Herbert Avenue Thursday after gunshots were reported in the area. Police say the victim in the shooting, 35-year-old Demario Holman, was sent to...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
104.1 WIKY
Police Are Investigating Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a serious accident involving a pedestrian. Early Monday morning a person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not hurt. The crash closed...
104.1 WIKY
Organization Reaches Out To Family Of Man Injured In Accident
The Evansville man that was severely injured in late August is getting help from a local organization. Skip Chamberlain was in his dump truck at Cass and S. Weinbach Avenue when he was hit by a speeding car that ran a stop sign. Chamberlain hit a pole flipping his vehicle...
vincennespbs.org
Man jailed after hit and run
Jasper police investigated a hit and run last Friday. Just before 10-am, officers went to Wernsing Road to investigate an accident. Police say a vehicle hit a woman in a parking lot and she was dragged by the vehicle and suffered several injuries. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in...
wevv.com
Crash involving semi shuts down intersection on Evansville's southeast side
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
wevv.com
EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting
Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Blaine Laughlin, 33, of Odon, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $3,500 and bond was posted. Jason Sturgeon, 48, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted.
wevv.com
Jasper man hurt in head-on crash
A Jasper, Indiana man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Jasper Police Department says it was called to a crash in the area of East 3rd Avenue near South A Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. JPD says 39-year-old...
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Jacobs neighborhood
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Market Street. It happened back in July, when 27-year-old Rykess Ford was...
wevv.com
Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are providing an update on a crash that happened Monday morning. As previously reported, officials with the Owensboro Police Department said that the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road was shut down after a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. Police now tell us...
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
vincennespbs.org
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan
A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about tax warrant scam
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, residents say they have been contacted about a phone call and letter they received regarding a tax warrant. Some residents received a letter...
iustv.com
Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife
A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
14news.com
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that had been set to start next week has been canceled. Court officials say Makaylee Opperman has accepted a plea deal in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Kamari Opperman. Officials say murder and other charges are dropped, and Opperman agreed to plead guilty...
theasburycollegian.com
Crystal Rogers’ disappearance update, LEX18 followed the FBI and searched property
It’s been over seven years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The 35-year-old Bardstown mother of five was last seen at the home of her longtime boyfriend Brook Houck on July 3, 2015. There is still no definitive answer as to what happened to her. The Crystal Rogers case...
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
