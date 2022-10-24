According to the Salt Lake Tribune, A rainbow flag, posted alongside the words “safe space,” outside an elementary classroom in Logan stirred debate recently between parents and advocates at the city’s school district Board of Education meeting. Some parents want the flags removed from elementary schools. Andrea Sinfield says “Seeing the flag in such a prominent place in my five-year-old’s learning area has caused me alarm, because neither I nor my child are ready to explain the complex ideas behind this symbol.” Jay Bates Domenech, a senior at Logan High School and president of the Gay Straight Alliance club says “I know it can be seen as a political issue, but my existence is not political.”

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO