upr.org
Pride flags in schools on Thursday's Access Utah
According to the Salt Lake Tribune, A rainbow flag, posted alongside the words “safe space,” outside an elementary classroom in Logan stirred debate recently between parents and advocates at the city’s school district Board of Education meeting. Some parents want the flags removed from elementary schools. Andrea Sinfield says “Seeing the flag in such a prominent place in my five-year-old’s learning area has caused me alarm, because neither I nor my child are ready to explain the complex ideas behind this symbol.” Jay Bates Domenech, a senior at Logan High School and president of the Gay Straight Alliance club says “I know it can be seen as a political issue, but my existence is not political.”
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
cachevalleydaily.com
Raising Canes coming to Logan?
LOGAN – On October 22nd, fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s made a post on social media platforms, including Twitter, with an innocent message. “SAFTBC: Saturday’s Are For The Box Combos,” the post says, accompanied by a photo of two baskets of chicken fingers and french fries.
usustatesman.com
How old is too old to trick or treat?
With Halloween quickly approaching, many college students are asking a simple question — What will I do on Halloween night?. Trick-or-treating is a classic Halloween activity, and an easy way to pick up some free treats. While some college students may wonder if this is something they can fit into their plans, most feel they are too old to participate in the tradition.
Utah man arrested accused of bicyclist hit-and-run in Idaho
A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.
Friends and family honor Soldier Summit crash victim with balloon release, funeral information released
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
Layton parents urge others to openly communicate following daughter's suicide
The parents of 15-year-old Aislynn Mancini hope that by talking about their daughter's suicide, other families will begin to have tough but important conversations.
upr.org
A popular northern Utah corn maze may close its doors after this season
A popular Halloween haunt in northern Utah could be closing doors to their corn maze at the end of month. Owners of the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze are working with the Cache County zoning department after being told they have been operating for 18 years without the required licensing.
eastidahonews.com
Rear quarters of deer found in Montpelier dumpster
The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. On Oct. 19, Idaho Fish Game received a call from the owner of Christensen Custom Cuts in Montpelier regarding the discovery of 4 rear deer quarters that had been illegally discarded in a dumpster in front of his business. The owner, Rick Christensen, told Fish and Game that in his professional opinion the quarters seemed to be in good condition, and even appeared to have been properly cleaned and hung to age, with no apparent reason for discarding the meat.
cachevalleydaily.com
Thomas Edison Charter School parents and staff voice concern over proposed housing project.
LOGAN—Parents, administrators and staff of Thomas Edison Charter Schools South are voicing their concerns over a proposed rezoning of the field behind the school for future housing development to be presented to the Logan Planning Commission during their Public Hearing session of their meeting on Thursday. The proposed project,...
utahstories.com
A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah
Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
Herald-Journal
Elder David Larsen
Elder David Larsen, son of Spencer and Julie Larsen of Clifton, is returning from the Bakersfield, California Spanish-speaking mission. He will speak in church at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Justice Files: Paul Allen seeks to overturn murder conviction again
Convicted killer Paul Allen was back in court with a new effort to overturn his conviction in 2000.
usustatesman.com
The haunted past of Logan
Laughter comes from an empty room. The lights flicker. Something falls. A child runs through the hall, then disappears into thin air. Stories such as these, those of spirits trapped on Earth, are often shared throughout the month of October. One group of passionate storytellers has taken it upon themselves...
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Clearfield party store closing after over 40 years of business
A Clearfield party business is closing its doors after over 40 years of being the community's go-to spot for party decorations.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
WEBER FIRE: Blaze engulfs horse corral housing animals
A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.
KSLTV
Woman in wheelchair dead after being hit by cement truck in Logan
LOGAN, Utah — A woman died Friday morning after a cement truck hit her as she crossed Logan’s Main Street in a motorized wheelchair, according to police. “It was just an unfortunate set of coincidences that took place,” Jeff Simmons, Logan’s Assistant Chief of Police said.
