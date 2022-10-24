ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

upr.org

Pride flags in schools on Thursday's Access Utah

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, A rainbow flag, posted alongside the words “safe space,” outside an elementary classroom in Logan stirred debate recently between parents and advocates at the city’s school district Board of Education meeting. Some parents want the flags removed from elementary schools. Andrea Sinfield says “Seeing the flag in such a prominent place in my five-year-old’s learning area has caused me alarm, because neither I nor my child are ready to explain the complex ideas behind this symbol.” Jay Bates Domenech, a senior at Logan High School and president of the Gay Straight Alliance club says “I know it can be seen as a political issue, but my existence is not political.”
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
cachevalleydaily.com

Raising Canes coming to Logan?

LOGAN – On October 22nd, fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s made a post on social media platforms, including Twitter, with an innocent message. “SAFTBC: Saturday’s Are For The Box Combos,” the post says, accompanied by a photo of two baskets of chicken fingers and french fries.
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

How old is too old to trick or treat?

With Halloween quickly approaching, many college students are asking a simple question — What will I do on Halloween night?. Trick-or-treating is a classic Halloween activity, and an easy way to pick up some free treats. While some college students may wonder if this is something they can fit into their plans, most feel they are too old to participate in the tradition.
LOGAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Rear quarters of deer found in Montpelier dumpster

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. On Oct. 19, Idaho Fish Game received a call from the owner of Christensen Custom Cuts in Montpelier regarding the discovery of 4 rear deer quarters that had been illegally discarded in a dumpster in front of his business. The owner, Rick Christensen, told Fish and Game that in his professional opinion the quarters seemed to be in good condition, and even appeared to have been properly cleaned and hung to age, with no apparent reason for discarding the meat.
MONTPELIER, ID
utahstories.com

A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah

Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Elder David Larsen

Elder David Larsen, son of Spencer and Julie Larsen of Clifton, is returning from the Bakersfield, California Spanish-speaking mission. He will speak in church at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
CLIFTON, ID
usustatesman.com

The haunted past of Logan

Laughter comes from an empty room. The lights flicker. Something falls. A child runs through the hall, then disappears into thin air. Stories such as these, those of spirits trapped on Earth, are often shared throughout the month of October. One group of passionate storytellers has taken it upon themselves...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Woman in wheelchair dead after being hit by cement truck in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A woman died Friday morning after a cement truck hit her as she crossed Logan’s Main Street in a motorized wheelchair, according to police. “It was just an unfortunate set of coincidences that took place,” Jeff Simmons, Logan’s Assistant Chief of Police said.
LOGAN, UT

