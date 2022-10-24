Read full article on original website
Vice Society launched multiple ransomware attacks
Microsoft Threat Intelligence Team has made it official that Vice Society, a hacking group, is behind multiple ransomware attacks that were being targeted at education, government and retail sectors. It was also found in the research that the said group of cyber criminals avoids deployment of ransomware sometimes and carried out extortion with stolen data.
Ransomware news headlines trending on Google
Microsoft, the technology giant of America, has linked Clop Ransomware gang’s whereabouts to a corporate network that was previously hit by Raspberry Robin worm. Meaning the said malware is acting as an access point to hackers spreading the said version of file encrypting malware. First spotted in September 2021,...
Australian Clinical Labs data leaked through data breach
Australian Clinical Labs has made an official statement that it was targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack almost 8 months ago and now the stolen data is being sold on the dark web. In what appears to be an apparent ransomware attack, information is out that data of over 223,000 people were accessed and stolen by the hackers in the incident.
How to Protect Against the Costly Impacts of Ransomware
The impact of ransomware attacks on businesses is twofold. Not only do businesses have to grapple with the impact of actual attacks, but they also must continue to prepare for the possibility of additional attacks. While many equate ransomware with encrypted files and potential ransom payments, the consequences go even further in terms of the costs and requirements of an organization.
