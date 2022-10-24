ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday

If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning

A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Sees Second-Highest Early Voting Numbers on First Day

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Early voting for the November election began on Tuesday, and Louisiana voters are clearly motivated to get out and vote. According to John Couvillion at JMC Analytics, Tuesday's numbers are the second-highest ever recorded on the first day of early voting, with 108,938 votes submitted Tuesday between on-site and mail-in. Most of those votes came from mail-in ballots.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?

If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum

The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Halloween Costume Contests in Lafayette

Ghosts, ghouls, witches, and warlocks - the spooky Halloween season is upon us. As you drive through neighborhoods in Acadiana, you can see that several people are getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating their homes and yards, and some are even decorating their vehicles. Some local businesses are getting...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Kevin’s Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette

A well-known restaurant is expanding with another location in Lafayette. Kevin’s Seafood will be opening a second location in the former Checker’s Fast Food location in front of Sam’s Club on Ambassador Caffery. This was initially announced around March of this year but many are starting to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard

Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Retirement Dream Home With Shop and Stocked Pond, Youngsville

There's a home that just came on the market in Youngsville that has many features I want in my "Retirement Dream Home"!. Kitchen sink window looks out over the pond? Check!. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on 5 acres of property on Egret Road in Youngsville, and it has the makings for the perfect home (for me) to retire in.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes

It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Big Hill at Moncus Park Now Has an Official Name

If you've been to Moncus Park in Lafayette yet, one of the first things you probably noticed is the big hill smack dab in the middle of the park. Of course, they don't call us "The Flats" for no reason. So when you step onto the property for the first time and expect to see acres of non-hilly, lush land and you get hit with this "mountain," it kind of makes you take a step back.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy