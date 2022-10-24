Read full article on original website
Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
Louisiana Sees Second-Highest Early Voting Numbers on First Day
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Early voting for the November election began on Tuesday, and Louisiana voters are clearly motivated to get out and vote. According to John Couvillion at JMC Analytics, Tuesday's numbers are the second-highest ever recorded on the first day of early voting, with 108,938 votes submitted Tuesday between on-site and mail-in. Most of those votes came from mail-in ballots.
Low Water Levels on the Mississippi Have Revealed a Sunken Ferry
A record-low Mississippi River is revealing all kinds of interesting things in Baton Rouge. One of the interesting finds is the wreckage of the Brookhill ferry that sank more than a hundred years ago. While State Archeologist Chip McGimsey says part of the ferry was visible during low levels on...
Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?
If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum
The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be. As you'll see below, the sun is beaming into the church and on the wall behind the pulpit appears to be an image.
Halloween Costume Contests in Lafayette
Ghosts, ghouls, witches, and warlocks - the spooky Halloween season is upon us. As you drive through neighborhoods in Acadiana, you can see that several people are getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating their homes and yards, and some are even decorating their vehicles. Some local businesses are getting...
Halloween Night Weather in Lafayette Looks Perfect for Trick-or-Treating
It's hard to plan for Halloween when weather patterns this time of year can be unpredictable. Will it be in the 80s? Will it be raining? Could we expect a late-season hurricane? Those cool, clear autumn nights sometimes don't make their way here until November. But it looks like we're...
Kevin’s Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
A well-known restaurant is expanding with another location in Lafayette. Kevin’s Seafood will be opening a second location in the former Checker’s Fast Food location in front of Sam’s Club on Ambassador Caffery. This was initially announced around March of this year but many are starting to...
New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard
Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
Three Candidates in the Race for Lafayette City Court Judge
Three candidates are on the ballot seeking to become the next Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The three candidates vying for the job are as follows:. The seat is vacant...
Retirement Dream Home With Shop and Stocked Pond, Youngsville
There's a home that just came on the market in Youngsville that has many features I want in my "Retirement Dream Home"!. Kitchen sink window looks out over the pond? Check!. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on 5 acres of property on Egret Road in Youngsville, and it has the makings for the perfect home (for me) to retire in.
Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
Jobs in Lafayette – Halliburton Hiring Day is November 2
If you have been looking for a job in the oil and gas industry, Tuesday, November 2 might be your lucky day. Rigzone is hosting a FREE job fair specifically for Halliburton, one of the world’s leading suppliers of products and services in the oil and gas industry. The...
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes
It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
Bosco’s Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business shuddered its doors. According to a Facebook post over the weekend, the owners of Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard have announced that they have closed down this location. The store was located at 3101 US 90 in Broussard (basically, the old Burger King building). This...
Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas
Louisiana State Police are responding to a gas line leak near the intersection of Louisiana highways 182 and 3233 in the Opelousas area. Hazmat crews are on the scene and working to redirect traffic. St. Landry Parish law enforcement are working alongside state police to shut down Harry Guilbeau Road and Briscoe Road on LA 182.
The Big Hill at Moncus Park Now Has an Official Name
If you've been to Moncus Park in Lafayette yet, one of the first things you probably noticed is the big hill smack dab in the middle of the park. Of course, they don't call us "The Flats" for no reason. So when you step onto the property for the first time and expect to see acres of non-hilly, lush land and you get hit with this "mountain," it kind of makes you take a step back.
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
