ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Giants vs. Jaguars: Statistics, numbers and broken records

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMnyc_0ikiNh4500

The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, in a sloppy game on Sunday afternoon. It was their sixth win of the season and their fourth in a row.

There’s a lot the Giants have to clean up and they weren’t thrilled with their performance after the game, but a win is a win.

Here’s a glance at what interesting stats, numbers and broken records were birthed from the Week 7 win over the Jaguars.

  • With the win, the Giants improve to 6-1, which is their best record through seven games since 2008.
  • Brian Daboll is the first head coach to start his Giants career 6-1 or better since 1929.
  • The four-game winning streak is the team’s longest since 2020.
  • The Giants have won their first three road games for the first time since 2009.
  • The win in Jacksonville is the first for the Giants organization.
  • The Giants scored a touchdown on their opening drive, snapping a 14-game game streak of futility.
  • Graham Gano connected on a 38-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Those were the team’s first points in the final 2:00 of the first half since 2020. They had been outscored 91-0 over that span.
  • Daniel Jones set career highs with 11 rushing attempts and 107 yards.
  • Jones’ 107 rushing yards are the fourth-highest total by a QB in franchise history and the most since 1934.
  • Jones’ rushing touchdown gives him three on the season, a new career-high.
  • Jones has led five game-winning drives this season. No other NFL quarterback has more than three.
  • With his 100-yard rushing performance, Saquon Barkley now has 15 all-time, which is fourth-most in Giants history.
  • Jones and Barkley became the first QB-RB tandem in Giants history to rush for over 100 yards each in one game. It’s also just the third time in Giants history any tandem rushed for over 100 yards each.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Seahawks: 3 reasons for concern in Week 8

The New York Giants will head across the country to battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a matchup betweem two of the more surprising teams in the NFL. The Giants are sporting a four-game winning streak after their win last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won their last two and sport a 2-1 record at home on the season.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 6 players for Thursday night vs. Ravens

There’s a long list of Tampa Bay Buccaneers who won’t be playing Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Russell Gage, tight end Cameron Brate, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., left guard Luke Goedeke, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting have all been ruled out for Thursday night’s game, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three LSU players among ESPN's top transfers in college football this season

The roster rebuild LSU undertook this offseason under first-year coach Brian Kelly simply wouldn’t have been possible prior to the transfer portal era. Heading into last year’s Texas Bowl, LSU had just 39 available scholarship players. After a mass exodus of talent to the transfer portal and the draft, things looked like they could be dire in Baton Rouge in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Problem with Peters? Parsons, Prescott performances picked apart

The Cowboys have added to their defensive ranks, beefing up their interior line via trade and supplementing their practice squad with a free agent signing who’s quite familiar to his coordinator. Those stories led the news Tuesday, even as the reviews from Sunday’s 24-6 over Detroit are still coming in. We’ve got more on how Dak Prescott really performed (not just how he looked) in his return, the backstory on what Dan Quinn told Micah Parsons following the Week 6 loss, and why it’s time to put the Ezekiel Elliott-versus-Tony Pollard debate to bed.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Elliott's 2nd DNP, Beckham eyeing Cowboys, Emmitt's anniversary

The Cowboys’ injury report is growing… and becoming more troubling. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott sit out for a second straight day as details about his right knee remain fuzzy, but now Micah Parsons and Sam Williams are less than 100%, too. If Elliott can’t go Sunday, Tony Pollard says he’s ready to carry the load against a Chicago run defense that looks vulnerable.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys to a Jaguars victory vs. Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a win in the worst way. The team is far too talented and has played way too well to have a 2-5 record near the halfway point of the season. While the Jaguars aren’t that far behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, the chase for the divisional title is already slipping away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy