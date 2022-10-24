Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones were highest-graded Giants in Week 7
The New York Giants improved to 6-1 on the season after rallying back from four points down to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.
The win was Big Blue’s third consecutive comeback victory over a quality opponent, and was the first-ever victory for the organization in Jacksonville.
Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense and special teams courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.
Highest grades, offense
- RB Saquon Barkley (75.1)
- QB Daniel Jones (74.6)
- LT Andrew Thomas (73.1)
- RB Matt Breida (70.0)
- WR David Sills (67.7)
Lowest grades, offense
- TE Tanner Hudson (35.7)
- WR Marcus Johnson (43.3)
- RG Mark Glowinski (56.1)
- LB Joshua Ezeudu (56.8)
- LG Ben Bredeson (59.1)
Highest grades, defense
- DE Leonard Williams (73.5)
- NT Dexter Lawrence (72.6)
- CB Adoree’ Jackson (69.8)
- DT Nick Williams (64.8)
- S Xavier McKinney (60.9)
Lowest grades, defense
- LB Tae Crowder (28.5)
- CB Darnay Holmes (30.7)
- LB Jihad Ward (42.3)
- LB Jaylon Smith (47.2)
- S Dane Belton (48.8)
Highest grades, special teams
- CB Nick McCloud (90.7)
- CB Fabian Moreau (78.2)
- LB Cam Brown (66.9)
Lowest grades, special teams
- S Dane Belton (36.3)
- CB Justin Layne (40.8)
- LB Carter Coughlin (42.5)
