Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones were highest-graded Giants in Week 7

The New York Giants improved to 6-1 on the season after rallying back from four points down to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The win was Big Blue’s third consecutive comeback victory over a quality opponent, and was the first-ever victory for the organization in Jacksonville.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense and special teams courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.

Highest grades, offense

RB Saquon Barkley (75.1)

QB Daniel Jones (74.6)

LT Andrew Thomas (73.1)

RB Matt Breida (70.0)

WR David Sills (67.7)

Lowest grades, offense

TE Tanner Hudson (35.7)

WR Marcus Johnson (43.3)

RG Mark Glowinski (56.1)

LB Joshua Ezeudu (56.8)

LG Ben Bredeson (59.1)

Highest grades, defense

DE Leonard Williams (73.5)

NT Dexter Lawrence (72.6)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (69.8)

DT Nick Williams (64.8)

S Xavier McKinney (60.9)

Lowest grades, defense

LB Tae Crowder (28.5)

CB Darnay Holmes (30.7)

LB Jihad Ward (42.3)

LB Jaylon Smith (47.2)

S Dane Belton (48.8)

Highest grades, special teams

CB Nick McCloud (90.7)

CB Fabian Moreau (78.2)

LB Cam Brown (66.9)

Lowest grades, special teams

