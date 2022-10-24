ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones were highest-graded Giants in Week 7

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URsip_0ikiMtIw00

The New York Giants improved to 6-1 on the season after rallying back from four points down to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The win was Big Blue’s third consecutive comeback victory over a quality opponent, and was the first-ever victory for the organization in Jacksonville.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense and special teams courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.

Highest grades, offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbYjz_0ikiMtIw00
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
  • RB Saquon Barkley (75.1)
  • QB Daniel Jones (74.6)
  • LT Andrew Thomas (73.1)
  • RB Matt Breida (70.0)
  • WR David Sills (67.7)

Lowest grades, offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux41j_0ikiMtIw00
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
  • TE Tanner Hudson (35.7)
  • WR Marcus Johnson (43.3)
  • RG Mark Glowinski (56.1)
  • LB Joshua Ezeudu (56.8)
  • LG Ben Bredeson (59.1)

Highest grades, defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itgOd_0ikiMtIw00
Mike Carlson/Getty Images
  • DE Leonard Williams (73.5)
  • NT Dexter Lawrence (72.6)
  • CB Adoree’ Jackson (69.8)
  • DT Nick Williams (64.8)
  • S Xavier McKinney (60.9)

Lowest grades, defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlzRn_0ikiMtIw00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
  • LB Tae Crowder (28.5)
  • CB Darnay Holmes (30.7)
  • LB Jihad Ward (42.3)
  • LB Jaylon Smith (47.2)
  • S Dane Belton (48.8)

Highest grades, special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1XMs_0ikiMtIw00
Mike Carlson/Getty Images
  • CB Nick McCloud (90.7)
  • CB Fabian Moreau (78.2)
  • LB Cam Brown (66.9)

Lowest grades, special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15swI0_0ikiMtIw00
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union
  • S Dane Belton (36.3)
  • CB Justin Layne (40.8)
  • LB Carter Coughlin (42.5)

