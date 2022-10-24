Read full article on original website
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
$3.6M to go towards Greenfield dewatering project
The Greenfield City Council has approved over $3.5 million in funding, to reduce hauling and disposal costs at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Massachusetts farm turning poop into power
RUTLAND – A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit. At Jordan Dairy Farm in Rutland, the cows are doing two things – producing milk and poop, lot's of poop. Cow manure to be specific. That may seem like a stinky problem. But it's how the farm is being powered. "I think one of our largest bills years ago that came to us was energy," Randy Jordan said. Jordan is a fifth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Jordan Dairy Farm. And he has noticed an increase in production cost over the years."Milk prices are still the same...
Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces $143 Million for economic development projects, 2 in New Bedford
Delivers Funding from 12 State Grant Programs, Including $100 Million in MassWorks Grants. Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera were joined by state and local officials in Pittsfield to announce more than $143 million in grant awards to support 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities. The grant awards were made through Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal that provides a streamlined, collaborative review process of 12 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure. MassWorks is the largest program in the One Stop portfolio and is awarding $100 million in grant awards this year.
Chicopee sets tax rate: Average homeowner to see a $155 increase next year
CHICOPEE – Homeowners will see an average increase of $155 in their tax bills in the upcoming year, but that could have been nearly double if if city officials had not put aside additional money to reduce this year’s tax levy. The City Council voted 10-0 on Tuesday...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
Chicopee center blighted building awarded funds
A group of buildings located on the corner of Exchange and Cabot streets in Chicopee center was awarded funds to revitalize.
Multiple customers in Orange report fuel tanks filled with diesel instead of gasoline
Several local residents took to social media this weekend after they say their vehicles were filled with diesel instead of gas at an Orange gas station.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Forest Lake in Palmer boat ramp opens
A ribbon cutting event held Tuesday in Palmer marks the official grand opening of the new Forest Lake boat ramp.
Shirley Majewski: What happened to animal shelter plans?
Why can’t the Dakin Animal Shelter in Leverett be given to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Regional Animal Shelter in Turners Falls? The Turners Falls shelter is currently being housed in an old and small Department of Public Works building sandwiched between Judd Wire and a new bus station.
Square One receives $993K grant to provide locally grown food to children and families
SPRINGFIELD — Square One is receiving nearly $1 million in state funding for a program that will help purchase locally grown food to be distributed to children and families served by the nonprofit that offers daycare and various family services. “We’re excited with the funding,” said Kristine Allard, Square...
Car crash in Longmeadow damages utility pole
A portion of Converse Street in Longmeadow is closed after a car hit a utility pole Tuesday afternoon.
LOTTERY WINNER: Chicopee man wins $2 million on scratch ticket
A man from Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
