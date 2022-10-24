Aaron Saunders, the Democratic nominee to represent the 7th Hampden District, which embraces Ludlow, Belchertown, Pelham, Shutesbury, New Salem, Wendell, and Petersham, is an authentic son of the Pioneer Valley. A resident of Belchertown, father of three young girls, and the son of a public school teacher and graduate of UMass, Aaron cut his political teeth as chief of staff for longtime state senator, Gale Conderas. He knows the State House and as part-owner of a small business (a brew pub), he understands the needs of ordinary people. A workhorse and not a show horse, Aaron is a savvy public servant pledged to bringing more services and resources our way in order to offset the tax burden on individuals and families. He is a friend of enlightened environmental management and an advocate for expanded social services for those in need. He enjoys the endorsement of gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey and state Rep. Mindy Domb as well as several regional unions, including the Service Employees International, the Laborers’ Local 596, and the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Aaron will be a worthy addition to our outstanding State House delegation of Jo Comerford, Lindsay Sabadosa and Mindy Domb. Please join us in voting now or on Nov. 8 for Aaron Saunders for state representative.

BELCHERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO